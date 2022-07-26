Minecraft 1.19.1 update for Java Edition about to release soon

After the successful release of The Wild Update, players are now waiting for the Minecraft 1.19.1 update, which will further add some features to the game. This is the first incremental update after the main 1.19 version. Hence, it mainly aims to eliminate bugs rather than add new features to the game.

Though this update is already out in Bedrock Edition, Java Edition players are eagerly waiting for it. Over the past few years, Mojang has been trying to close the gap between the two game editions and release the same features to them simultaneously.

Unfortunately, this is not the case with the Minecraft 1.19.1 update. Nonetheless, the Java Edition update is in its last stages and might be released very soon.

Minecraft 1.19.1 update Java Edition is in its last stages

Luckily for players, Mojang developers are quite active and stay connected with the community. They frequently share their latest works and their plans for the future. Mojang has been consistent in their process of creating the update by releasing snapshots, pre-releases, and release candidates.

These are essentially beta versions to test how the game's new features and bug fixes work. They publicly release them and even post about them on social media platforms. One of the Java Edition developers recently tweeted about the second release candidate version of the Minecraft 1.19.1 update.

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime It is time for Release Candidate 2 for Minecraft 1.19.1. We expect to release the full version next week. minecraft.net/article/minecr… It is time for Release Candidate 2 for Minecraft 1.19.1. We expect to release the full version next week. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

In the tweet, the developer also mentioned that the final update is expected to be released next week from the day the tweet was posted. Since this was posted on July 21, 2022, it should be available this week. This update is only incremental in size. That's why there is no official date has been published by Mojang.

Luckily, most of the bugs are fixed in these beta versions and the list of new features isn't long. Hence, Mojang will most likely release the update for Java Edition by the end of this week.

What's new in Minecraft 1.19.1 update

As mentioned above, this update will only bring some smaller changes to the already released features in The Wild Update and fix loads of bugs to run the game smoothly. One significant addition to the update was Allay's dance and duplication features.

Allay is a friendly mob that needs to be rescued from Illager structures and will help players pick up dropped items from the ground. When they were first introduced in the video, they danced to the tune of a note block. Fortunately, this feature will finally be released. The mob will start dancing when players play any disc on a jukebox.

Moreover, if these mobs are given amethyst shards while dancing, they magically duplicate themselves. This is a brand new mechanism to breed more mobs from duplicating them.

Other than that, player reporting will also be released with the update. With this, if players are offended by any other player's actions in the game, they can go to the dedicated reporting menu and send a complaint to Mojang.

