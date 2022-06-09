Minecraft 1.19.10.22 Bedrock update Beta Patch Notes: Allay duplication, block changes, and more revealed

The Wild Update was released just a couple of days ago, and surprisingly, Mojang has already prepared a new Minecraft beta release for the 1.19.1 update. Whenever a major update is released, it is followed by a minor update focused on fixing certain bugs and, in rare cases, even adding new features.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is the first to receive a beta version this time, while no snapshots have been announced for the Java Edition yet. Bedrock Beta 1.19.10.22 has brought in several new changes and fixes related to various features in the The Wild Update.

The new beta release finally introduces a way to create more allays. Players can now duplicate allays and have them available in huge numbers without requiring them to visit pillager outposts or woodland mansions. Interested readers can take a look at the patch notes for the new Minecraft beta.

Minecraft 1.19.10.22 Bedrock update beta patch notes

Vanilla Parity

Renamed "Flowered Azalea Leaves" block to "Flowering Azalea Leaves" block

Goat Horn now has the same sound for the "Call" variant as in Java Edition

The last sound for Goat Horn was renamed from "Resist" to "Dream" to match the Java Edition

Spectator Mode (Experimental)

While in Spectator Mode, actors in other chunks are no longer culled away

Allay

Allays are now able to follow players through Nether portals

Allay Duplication

When an Allay hears a Jukebox playing, it will do a new dance animation

If the Jukebox stops playing, or if the Allay gets too far away from the Jukebox, it will stop the dance animation

If the Allay is given an Amethyst Shard while in dancing mode, it will play a small amethyst sound, make a cute heart, and duplicate into another Allay

After duplication, both Allays will have a 2.5-minute cooldown before being available for duplication again

Deep Dark caves

Amethyst Clusters now do not break if attached to a Sculk Sensor

Sculk Shrieker

Back of Sculk Shrieker particles are now correctly rendered

Sculk Catalyst

When a mob dies near multiple Sculk Catalysts, only the closest one will bloom

The "It Spreads" achievement is no longer unlocked when a Sculk Catalyst blooms after the death of a mob which drops no XP

Warden

No more graphical artifacts from the Warden emerge or dig particle effect

Frog

Frogs no longer lay Frogspawn on shallow, flowing water

Blocks

Lapis Lazuli Block is now named Block of Lapis Lazuli

Cut Copper Slab and its variants can now be placed on the top half of a block on the first attempt

Apart from these, there are many other technical changes in Minecraft beta 1.19.10.22. Players can read the official patch notes to learn more about all the features in the latest Bedrock beta version.

