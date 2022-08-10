Minecraft 1.19.20 update for Bedrock Edition patch notes: All changes and bug fixes

Mojang has released the latest update for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. With that being said, developers have recently introduced loads of bug fixes and improvements through beta releases. After a prolonged waiting period, these modifications will finally be incorporated into the official version.

However, the latest Bedrock Edition update doesn't bring too many exciting additions. The 1.19.20 update is mainly focused on improving game performance and fixing bugs. With that being said, let's take a look at the modifications arriving with the patch.

Minecraft 1.19.20 update patch notes

New feature

The Bedrock 1.19.20 update has brought a new feature for players on Nintendo Switch, which involves an improved Create New World Screen.

Changes

Added support for middle mouse click on iOS

Zombies now have a 10% chance of being able to break doors on hard difficulty

Implemented new Marketplace error screen art and messaging

Timeout when connecting to a multiplayer game has been reduced from 180 to 90 seconds

D-Pad Left can now be held down again to move the cursor left in menus

Instantaneous effects (Potions, Tipped Arrows) can no longer be applied to dead mobs and players

'So Below' music track now plays in Basalt Deltas

Redesigned the menu toggle switches to make it easier to distinguish between the on and off states

Fixes

There are tons of fixes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.20 update. Here are some of the most impactful ones:

The game does not crash while browsing Marketplace

Fix potential crash when returning to the Overworld from the Nether or The End

Fixed a crash that was caused by a Villager changing its profession while trading. The Trade screen will now close if the Villager changes professions mid trade

The Wandering Trader's spawning now matches Java Edition, and it will no longer spawn in water, lava, or underground

Fixed a bug that caused the new Wild Update music to not play in the Wild Update biomes when in Creative mode

The secret door that leads to the Redstone room in the center of an Ancient City now opens/closes properly

Ancient Cities have more frequent Sculk Patch generation

Polar Bears no longer panic when attacked

Piglins will now stop attacking if the player puts on Gold Armor

Multiple fixes related to allays

The Ender Dragon can no longer destroy Crying Obsidian, Respawn Anchor, Light, Deny, Allow, Border, and Jigsaw blocks

Wardens can now detect a player sneaking on top of a Sculk Sensor

Warden can now let itself fall up to 20 blocks down, instead of just 3

Correction to multiple block names

Tons of bug fixes and improvements related to sculk blocks

Various improvements to the experimental spectator mode

Suffice to say, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.20 update will arrive with a plethora of changes and fixes. Interested players can read the official patch notes to form a better opinion.

