Minecraft 1.19 patch notes: Biomes, mobs, blocks and every other feature coming to the game

Minecraft version 1.19 is set to be released on June 7, 2022. The update will bring plenty of new features and content to enjoy, and it can be tricky to keep track of all of them.

Fortunately, The Wild Update isn't quite as massive as the two-part Caves & Cliffs update. This allows the community to analyze the update's content without feeling too overwhelmed.

Still, parsing through so many new features can be somewhat daunting even for established Minecraft veterans. Because of this, it doesn't hurt to break things down a little bit and take a look at a refined list of the new features that will soon be arriving.

Minecraft: New features coming to version 1.19

1) Mangrove Swamps

Mangrove swamps bring a multitude of blocks and a new duo of mobs (Image via Mojang)

A new spin on Minecraft's swamp biomes, mangrove swamp biomes provide plenty of new blocks and mobs. Players can now harvest and grow new mangrove trees, as well as harvest and create mud blocks.

Mud can be placed atop dripstone blocks to be dried out into clay, creating a renewable clay resource in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Mud also has extensive crafting applications and can be used in various forms for both building and decoration. Mangrove wood and its unique waterloggable root blocks are also very intriguing for building structures.

Minecraft players can now experience new mobs like tadpoles and frogs. Tadpoles are infant frogs that hatch from frogspawn blocks after two frogs have bred. They grow into adult frogs over time. The newly-matured frogs will also take one of three different colors depending on the temperature the tadpole matured in.

Frogs are capable of devouring small slimes and creating slimeballs. Consuming small magma cubes allows them to produce foglights.

These new light source blocks emit a light level of 14, making them the brightest blocks in the vanilla build of Minecraft. These lights also come in different colors depending on the variant of the frog that produced them.

2) The Allay

The allay is a player-friendly mob (Image via Mojang)

The winner of the Minecraft LIVE 2021 mob vote, the Allay is a new mob that will help players collect items. They can be found imprisoned in woodland mansions and pillager outposts and will aid players once released.

When given a block/item, the Allay will search for loose blocks and items of the same type and bring them to the player. They can carry up to one stack of cargo but will drop it if they hear an activated note block.

Otherwise, the Allay will float about and enjoy themselves, not battling other Minecraft mobs or causing trouble.

3) The Deep Dark, Ancient Cities and the Warden

The Warden wanders the deep dark (Image via Mojang)

Undoubtedly the most-anticipated addition in The Wild Update, the deep dark biome is a subterranean domain found beneath the Y=0 height level.

It is covered in new sculk blocks, which come in various varieties. This includes sculk catalysts that convert deceased entities into sculk, sculk sensors that detect vibrations and collision with entities, and sculk shriekers that howl out in pain when disturbed. If upset too many times, the Warden can be summoned as a result.

The Warden is the most fearsome mob introduced to Minecraft since the Wither. It possesses the highest health total in the game and can kill players in only a few attacks, even if they're wearing high-quality armor.

The Warden also possesses a sonic boom ranged attack that can instantly damage players in range, even through other blocks and mobs.

Fortunately, the Warden is blind, meaning Minecraft players can use stealth to slip by it or distract it.

The deep dark biome also contains new structures known as ancient cities. These long-lost cities possess plenty of loot to find and are eerily lit through soul campfires and soul lanterns. They also feature decorations such as candles and skeleton skulls.

The frame of the city itself is constructed from reinforced deepslate blocks, which are currently unobtainable but which, according to Mojang, serve a hidden purpose.

Much of the loot found in ancient cities cannot be found elsewhere, including rare items like the new Music Disc 5 fragments.

4) Miscellaneous Additions and Changes

Chest boats are one of many smaller additions made in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Phoenix SC/Youtube)

In addition to the primary features of The Wild Update, there are more than a few tweaks and items/blocks that are helpful despite not being as attention-grabbing. These include chest boats, which are a new transportation block similar to chest minecarts.

Minecraft players can now use these boats to roam on bodies of water while keeping their valuables safe.

Below, players can find a short breakdown of a few other miscellaneous inclusions of note:

The Swift Sneak Enchantment - This is a new enchantment book found only in ancient city loot chests. This enchantment allows players to move more quickly while sneaking. It possesses three ranks and can only be applied to leg armor.

- This is a new enchantment book found only in ancient city loot chests. This enchantment allows players to move more quickly while sneaking. It possesses three ranks and can only be applied to leg armor. Echo Shards - Another ancient city loot item, these shards have no use on their own but can be used to craft a recovery compass.

- Another ancient city loot item, these shards have no use on their own but can be used to craft a recovery compass. Goat Horns - These items will return after being in a flux state during the Caves & Cliffs update. These items drop from goats when they ram certain blocks such as stone, certain ores, logs and packed ice. Horns have different variants that produce different sounds, with four variants dropped by standard goats and four additional variants dropped by screaming goats. Minecraft players can also find these horns in the basement of pillager outposts.

- These items will return after being in a flux state during the Caves & Cliffs update. These items drop from goats when they ram certain blocks such as stone, certain ores, logs and packed ice. Horns have different variants that produce different sounds, with four variants dropped by standard goats and four additional variants dropped by screaming goats. Minecraft players can also find these horns in the basement of pillager outposts. Recovery Compasses - This is a new type of compass constructed with the help of echo shards. This handy little item points to the last location where a player died, allowing them to head back and retrieve their items.

- This is a new type of compass constructed with the help of echo shards. This handy little item points to the last location where a player died, allowing them to head back and retrieve their items. Music Disc 5 and Disc Fragments - A new music disc is now available for jukeboxes, "5" by Samuel Åberg. This disc is broken into nine shards, which are exceptionally rare and can only be found within ancient city loot chests.

- A new music disc is now available for jukeboxes, "5" by Samuel Åberg. This disc is broken into nine shards, which are exceptionally rare and can only be found within ancient city loot chests. Updated World Generation - Various Overworld biomes have been reworked to give them improved variety and immersion.

- Various Overworld biomes have been reworked to give them improved variety and immersion. New Music Tracks -Three new music tracks by Lena Raine can now be heard in-game: "Firebugs," "Aerie," and "Labyrinthine."

-Three new music tracks by Lena Raine can now be heard in-game: "Firebugs," "Aerie," and "Labyrinthine." Firefly Removal - While fireflies were originally slated to be released in this update, flying and glowing in swamps at night. However, Mojang removed them from the final build of the update.

