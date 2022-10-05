Minecraft 1.19.31 patch notes: All you need to know

Released for Bedrock Edition on October 4, 2022, Minecraft's 1.19.31 update has made plenty of changes to the game. It brings a quick round of bug fixes while also bringing new touch controls to mobile platforms.

Minecraft version 1.19.31 is another subsequent update to The Wild Update. It isn't as large or as substantial as previous updates after version 1.19, but the changes to mobile platforms may please more than a few fans.

The Xbox iteration of Bedrock Edition will also be met with performance-based updates. Cleaning up crashes and persistent bugs is also a plus.

Below, players can find a quick rundown of every fix and addition in version 1.19.31. Keep in mind that this update is currently only for Bedrock users, and its Java counterpart may be quite different.

The Minecraft 1.19.31 update is small, but its fixes are significant

Version 1.19.31 is a continuation of the Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's 1.19.31 update may be considered more of a hotfix than a sizable content update. However, hotfixes are incredibly important to the long-term life of a game. They ensure that things run smoothly and the gameplay experience isn't hampered by bugs and crashes.

Improved performance is nothing to complain about at all, especially since Minecraft runs on such a diverse range of different hardware.

General Changes

On October 5, 2022, the Xbox version of the game will begin receiving an update that improves overall performance on the platform. Be certain not to uninstall the game before this update is applied, or your data may be lost for good. The fixes will be implemented in phases and will take a sizable amount of device storage. It may be a good idea to free up some extra storage space in anticipation of these coming performance updates.

New touch controls will be implemented on mobile devices. These can be accessed by going to Settings > Controls > Touch, where the new controls can be toggled on and off. A dropdown menu should appear, allowing gamers to choose between the Touch scheme, the Crosshair scheme, or the Classic scheme.

Bug Fixes

Various crashes that occur during gameplay have been fixed.

The black pixel error (MCPE-162421) for Pocket Edition has been fixed. Terrain should no longer be covered with strange black pixels when viewing maps.

When using the Full Keyboard Gameplay function, the Inventory key will no longer be accidentally unbound.

After entering an End portal on Realms for the first time, some players reported their characters falling underneath the End's obsidian platform into the Void. This has been fixed and players should now be able to enter the dimension regularly on Realms.

While this is a small Minecraft update, the fixes outlined above are quite substantial. The Xbox performance improvements are a welcome addition, and the new control scheme for Pocket Edition users is also an intriguing new feature. The prevention of crashes and unusual graphical glitches is also worth appreciating.

Despite these fixes, there are still plenty of bugs and performance issues present after The Wild Update. Mojang is actively working to address these problems. Hopefully, they can be handled in future Minecraft updates.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far