Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 3 patch notes: Potion color changes, bug fixes, and more

The next step of Minecraft 1.19.4's development cycle was released in the latest in-game snapshot, 1.19.4 Pre-Release 3. Much like the previous pre-release snapshots, this update focuses heavily on bug fixes and small changes to experimental features.

As a Java Edition snapshot, the latest pre-release can be easily accessed by selecting it within the Minecraft Launcher on PC platforms. After a quick download, players should be able to dive into the pre-release and see what new changes have been implemented. However, not every fix will be readily visible without extensive testing.

With this being the case, it isn't a bad idea to take a look at the overall patch notes to see what's new in this 1.19.4 pre-release.

Minecraft players shouldn't expect huge content changes in this pre-release, but the bug fixes and experimental feature changes are certainly worth noting.

Patch notes for Minecraft's 1.19.4 Pre-Release 3

The appearance of many potions and tipped arrows have been reworked in this Minecraft snapshot (Image via Mojang)

Aside from the bug fixes, this Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release takes aim at the appearance of certain items and blocks based on community feedback.

Tipped arrows and potions of varying types have been recolored, which should combine nicely with the reduced enchantment shimmer implemented in previous 1.19.4 pre-releases. The archer pattern for the decorated pot block has also been re-envisioned.

Otherwise, most of the changes made to Minecraft: Java Edition in this pre-release are behind-the-scenes tweaks made to tags and bugs.

Item Changes in 1.19.4 Pre-Release 3

Potions and tipped arrows of Fire Resistance, Harming, Invisibility, Leaping, Luck, Night Vision, Poison, Slowness, Strength, Swiftness, Turtle Master, and Water Breathing have had their colorations altered.

Experimental Changes in 1.19.4 Pre-Release 3

The decorated pot's block and item texture have been changed to improve on the appearance of the archer pottery shard pattern.

General Changes

Pressing the F3 and S keys together will now dump the contents of dynamic textures into the debug subfolder of a player's screenshots folder.

Changed "flower_pot" in the #flower_pots block tag to potted_cherry_sapling.

Bug Fixes

Ridable mobs will now correctly be knocked back upon death.

GUI scale options can now be saved appropriately when a player switches between fullscreen modes in Minecraft.

Endermen will now accurately take damage from the end crystal, TNT, and wither skull explosions instead of teleporting away on contact.

FPS lag has been removed when reloading a custom resource pack that uses custom texture atlases.

Potted_cherry_sapling and potted_torchflower are now part of the #flower_pots block tag.

Characters with semi-transparent skin layers will now look as intended when looking to the right in the inventory screen.

Potions are now appropriately distinguished by color.

Endermen can now dodge arrows fired from a dispenser block.

Players and mobs are once again affected by knockback upon death.

Previous snapshot worlds can now be deleted appropriately in the launcher.

Guardians dealing damage to themselves after removing thorns from "avoids_guardian_thorns" no longer crashes the game.

Summoning piglins and villagers in repetition with a command block no longer causes excessive memory usage.

Dolphins who are being ridden will no longer stall out in the water or reach ridiculously high speeds.

If this snapshot follows the conventions of previous development cycles, players can expect one more pre-release before the final 1.19.4 update is implemented.

