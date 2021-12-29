How to make tipped arrows in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft provides players with either ranged or melee weapons to defend themselves with. Minecraft also allows players to add enchantments to their weapons, making them stronger and better.

One such enhancement of their weapons cache would be the tipped arrow. These special arrows, when used, inflict their target (player or mob) with a potion effect.

These arrows can be compared to Hawkeye’s trick arrows which give the players a leg up while fighting. Minecraft has a broad range of tipped arrows each having their own distinct color which can be used to identify them.

The duration of the effect imbued by the arrow is one eighth the length of time of the corresponding potion’s strength and length of effect. When using an Infinity bow, the tipped arrows still get consumed.

Recipes that players can use to make Tipped Arrows in Minecraft 1.18

Before making the tipped arrows in MInecraft, players will be required to gather certain items which will help them in creating the arrows. A regular arrow requires three things which are flint, sticks and feathers. By lining them vertically on the crafting table in the same order players can prepare a regular arrow.

Using the Lingering potion to tip the arrows

Depending upon which arrow is to be prepared, the players will require a lingering potion bottle of that effect. Lingering potion can be made by adding Dragons Breath to a Splash potion.

Once a lingering potion is prepared, all the player has to do is put the Potion in the center slot of a crafting table and surround it with eight regular arrows. Hence, one bottle of any lingerie potion will give eight tipped arrows.

How to place arrows and lingering potion on the crafting table (Image via Minecraft)

The tipped arrows include:

Arrow of Regeneration

Arrow of Swiftness

Arrow of Fire Resistance

Arrow of Healing

Arrow of Night Vision

Arrow of Strength

Arrow of Leaping

Arrow of Invisibility

Arrow of Poison

Arrow of Weakness

Arrow of Slowness

Arrow of Harming

Arrow of Water Breathing

Arrow of Turtle Master

Arrow of Slow Falling

Using cauldrons to tip the arrows

Players in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition can use cauldrons to make tipped arrows. This method does not require Dragons Breath, which is hard to come by in the game as it can only be collected in the End.

Using cauldron to make tipped arrows (Image via Minecraft)

If the cauldron is one-third full, 16 arrows can be tipped. If it is two-thirds full, upto 32 arrows can be tipped. When the cauldron is full, 64 arrows can be tipped. This is a more efficient way of preparing a tipped arrow as compared to the lingering potion method.

These arrows can come in handy not only to harm other players or mobs but players can shoot themselves with one of them and get potion effect.

