Minecraft community reacts to Sniffer's sneak peek

The entire Minecraft community is always excited by updates. New features are some of the best additions as developers introduce fascinating ways of surviving in the world or exploring it.

The next update is going to be version 1.20. Unfortunately, we only know a few things this time, unlike when all the information regarding the next major update was revealed a year earlier.

Minecraft 1.20 update Sniffer locations and hatching process

The Sniffer is one of the planned additions to the 1.20 update. The community vote took place last year on Minecraft Live, and the mob won by over half the count. Unlike most mobs in the game, this one doesn't spawn naturally. Players will need the eggs to spawn them, which they will find in underwater ruins.

Whether all underwater ruins will have Sniffer eggs is still unclear. And if not, what is the probability of finding these eggs? The hatching of these eggs may also require external help from the player. This mob will be a peaceful one that can find ancient seeds for growing new plants.

Players react to the Sniffer's model

Chi! 🌹 @wChiwi Our team is really excited to share these with you Let us know what you think!

Screenshots in thread 🧵 Here's an early in-game peek at the sniffer's visuals!Our team is really excited to share these with youLet us know what you think!Screenshots in thread 🧵 Here's an early in-game peek at the sniffer's visuals! 👀Our team is really excited to share these with you 😊 Let us know what you think! Screenshots in thread 🧵 https://t.co/yU7d9UPUIX

As unique as Sniffer looked, no actual in-game models were revealed during the live stream. However, a few days ago, Mojang's 3D artist posted a small video and a few screenshots of the early-stage visuals.

The model was unexpectedly huge in the footage and primarily comprised shades of red, yellow, and green. To some players, the color scheme felt a bit too dull, even for a resurrected ancient creature. They stated that a more saturated and vibrant Sniffer would better suit the typical Minecraft art style.

Loki @codeHusky @wChiwi all of the other mobs that have been added look alright, but this looks like a mod right now. the animation and the textures feel wrong. @wChiwi all of the other mobs that have been added look alright, but this looks like a mod right now. the animation and the textures feel wrong.

The mob moved very slowly, and it had a cute sniffing animation that suits its purpose. Many Minecrafters even said that the texture resolution and the animations made the mob look more like a modded addition than an original design.

However, the Sniffer may look high quality not because it is high resolution but due to the fact it is bigger than most mobs, so its model has more pixels.

crispytwig @thecrispytwig @wChiwi I think it looks very.. depressed? The colors are so dark compared to other mobs and I know the Mob Vote art isn't always final but this doesn't feel like the typical art style, even for a resurrected ancient beast that probably wouldn't be super full of life anyway. @wChiwi I think it looks very.. depressed? The colors are so dark compared to other mobs and I know the Mob Vote art isn't always final but this doesn't feel like the typical art style, even for a resurrected ancient beast that probably wouldn't be super full of life anyway.

After looking at the Sniffer's animations, part of the community is requesting Mojang to update the animations of the older mobs as well. The new model seems smoother and better overall. However, they look a bit out of place because most other mobs do not move or act this seamlessly.

It is important to realize that the footage showcased was of the mob in its early development stages, and changes will most likely be made to it. Players can expect it to be added to snapshots and betas soon.

