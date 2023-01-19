Minecraft snapshot 23w03a patch notes: Everything you need to know

Before releasing a Minecraft update that offers major changes, the developers always make sure to thoroughly test each feature. They even let interested players test some of the upcoming content by releasing beta and previews for Bedrock Edition gamers and snapshots for Java Edition users.

A new Java snapshot, version 23w03a, has been released for Minecraft 1.19.4. As the title's stability and playability are just as important as launching fresh features, the developers have focused more on the technical aspect this time. The patch notes for the snapshot can be found in the next section.

Patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 23w03a

The Minecraft 1.19 update created a lot of hype among players by introducing a handful of amazing new features, and the 1.20 release will be even better. This inclusion will have a new wood set and a lot more items that players will find useful. Here are the patch notes for the latest snapshot:

Changes made

The charging animation for vexes when empty-handed has been changed.

Custom names are now preserved by armor stands when placed and broken.

Accessibility

An accessibility onboarding screen has been added for players launching Minecraft for the first time.

Arrow key navigation has been added with this snapshot.

The auto-jump feature is off by default now.

The resource pack screen has been made keyboard-navigable.

A new "Notification Display Time" accessibility option has been added.

Most Minecraft players that got a look at the new changes were happy with the auto-jump feature being disabled by default. This is a good change, considering many players will always keep it off anyway.

Arrow key navigation

Players will now be able to navigate the menu screens using arrow keys.

Sliders need to be activated by pressing the Space key or the Enter key to start changing the value when navigating.

Technical changes and game rule

The data pack version is 11.

A new network protocol feature has been introduced. This will force packet bundles to be processed with the same client tick.

Fallback fields have been added to translate chat components.

Out-of-bound arguments in translate formats are no longer silently ignored.

New execute sub-commands.

Cloning to and from different dimensions is now supported by the clone command.

A new string has been made available for the date modification command.

A new game rule, "commandModificationBlockLimit," has been added. It controls the maximum number of blocks changed when "clone," "fill," and "fillbiome"are executed.

Network protocol and packet bundles

The Secure Chat session is now reset by the client when receiving the login packet.

A new delimiter packet to clientbound game protocol has been added.

All packets between two delimiters are guaranteed to be processed within the same tick.

Block behavior and mob-related biome tags

Fire burns out a bit quicker in certain biomes. This is now controlled by the "increased_fire_burnout" biome tag.

To match its behavior, the "only_allows_snow_and_gold_rabbits" tag has been renamed to "spawns_gold_rabbits."

The "spawns_white_rabbits" biome tag now controls white rabbit variants in Minecraft.

The "spawns_snow_foxes" tag controls fox variants.

The "snow_golem_melts" biome tag controls snow golems melting in warm biomes.

Along with all these, the new snapshot also has one experimental feature that allows players to place mob heads on note blocks without sneaking.

