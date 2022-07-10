5 best bonemeal farms in Minecraft 1.19 update

Bonemeal is a handy item in Minecraft. It can be used to accelerate the growth of crops, making quick access to food more accessible. Additionally, it can cause saplings to grow into full trees, which can be used to fully automate some tree farm designs, a great farm for any dedicated player to make.

Bonemeal can be quite annoying to get in large amounts due to having to get bones to craft it, though it is a material that players can farm for in very large quantities.

5) General Mob Farm

A general mob farm is the easiest farm to set up in Minecraft to get basic drops from the game’s overworld hostile mobs, such as creepers, zombies, and skeletons. The skeletons that these farms can output will drop bones into a hopper collection system that players can collect and convert into bonemeal.

By no means is a general mob farm the most efficient bonemeal farm, but it also gives players items from other mobs such as gunpowder or string.

4) Skeleton dungeon farm

These farms are incredibly efficient and useful in the early and midgame of Minecraft. They can be set up to either be automated or to leave mobs with half a heart remaining to act as an XP farm in addition to dropping the Minecraft mob drops into a hopper collection system.

The biggest downside to this style of the farm is the more random element when it comes to being able to build one. Dungeons are already a rare structure that minecarts can potentially overwrite. Even if they are found, skeleton dungeons are only one of the three kinds of dungeons that can spawn, with the other two being zombie dungeons and spider dungeons.

3) Simple Bedrock Farm

This farm is more of an intermediate project. There is some redstone used and in a relatively confined space. However, the redstone employed by the farm is generally quite simple, making this a good farm for those wanting to experiment with some Minecraft redstone.

This farm uses pistons and dispensers to quickly remove and replace water on kelp, which causes it to grow very quickly before being broken. The broken kelp is then collected and funneled into a composter to be automatically converted into bone meal, which is then moved into a storage system using more hoppers.

2) Bedrock Fish and Bone meal Farm

This farm is a straightforward one to build and has the added benefit of dropping ample supplies of fish for food for players who do not have a different food farm set up.

This farm works by using specifically placed water and soul sand to create currents that will pull any fish that spawn in the water contained in the farm into a central area, where they are killed by a player thrown trident. Fish are pushed in a circle using pistons, so they hit the trident multiple times before collecting their drops by a minecart hopper.

1) Moss Farm

This farm design is quite complex, especially compared to the other bonemeal farm designs found above. It uses a combination of water item collection systems, stone generators, redstone timers, water elevators, and waterlogged trapdoors in its building process. Truly not for the faint of heart or short of temper.

The farm uses a stone generator as a base and a system that converts this stone into moss and vegetation, which is broken by water and then collected. The cobblestone is converted into stone for XP, and the vegetation can be fed into composters that automatically convert it into bone meal, making this farm three-in-one: fuel, XP, and bonemeal.

