How to make and use cobblestone generator in Minecraft 1.19 update

Cobblestone is an interesting material in Minecraft. It was the building material of choice for many years due to the lack of options available in-game. With wide new varieties of wood, stone, and other blocks the game now has, cobblestone is rarely used as a building material. However, it is still important, as many great blocks, such as stone bricks, require cobblestone to make.

This means that players wanting to use stone in their builds will want to create a cobblestone generator, which will give players unlimited access to cobblestone, and by extension, stone and all of the blocks created out of it.

How to make a simple cobblestone generator that works in Minecraft 1.19

How it works

Cobblestone generators have been around since the addition of lava to the game. This is due to how lava and water interact with one another. These materials have two interactions. One is water touching a lava source block, which will result in obsidian, used for nether portals. The other is that if lava runs into water, the result will instead be a cobblestone.

Players can turn a simple bucket and source block of water and lava into unlimited stone with some basic construction.

The cobblestone generator build

The cobblestone generator's collection system (Image via Minecraft)

This design, by Mysticat, is very simple and easy to make. Players will only need a stack of some kind of inflammable block, four stairs of the same inflammable block, eight chests, a sign, four hoppers, at least two water buckets, and at least one lava bucket. The hardest materials to gather for the generator are the four hoppers, which take a decent amount of iron.

Players should begin by building a collection system for the cobblestone generator, as the rest of the farm is built off of this core. Simply place down four double chests and then four hoppers, with each hopper leading into a different double chest.

The basic foundation wall around where the stone will form (Image via Minecraft)

Players should then build up a frame of inflammable blocks around the hoppers, two blocks tall, with the stairs being placed on top of the inner part of the double chests, as shown. This is where the water and lava will meet and form cobblestone.

The freshly waterlogged stairs (Image via Minecraft)

Next, players should place their water into the stairs, which will result in the stairs becoming waterlogged. This is a space-saving feature, as it squeezes both a water source block and an outer wall that keeps the water from flowing out of the farm into a single block’s space.

The extra level of foundation is then filled with lava (Image via Minecraft)

After this, players should build up an additional frame of inflammable blocks and place at least one lava source block. However, the four source blocks would look better as there would be no visible current.

The side hole with the sign in place (Image via Minecraft)

Players should then decide which side of the generator will be the side they mine from. They should remove the middle of the foundation from this side and place a sign in the gap to keep any liquids from flowing out of the farm. Now players can mine away, and the stone will drop into the hoppers, which will feed into the chests below.

More advanced cobblestone generators

However, for players wanting to totally automate their cobblestone farming, there are many more advanced generators out there. For example, a design by Ilmango uses a TNT duplicator to manually break 16 cobblestones every few seconds, resulting in a totally automatic farm that gives more than 10 thousand cobblestones every hour.

