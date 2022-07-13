7 most fun things to build in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft focuses on gathering resources, and players need something to do with these resources. While some of them might be content with just hoarding them to see how many items they can accumulate, other players will need and want to use them to build things that reflect their personality in the game.

Minecraft is a game where the sheer amount of possibilities and options totally overpower the player’s ability to choose, often leading them to build things they come to regret later. However, there are some structures that guarantee satisfaction. Here are seven fun build ideas for players who've been playing the game for a while, as well as beginners that won't disappoint.

7 fun build ideas in Minecraft 1.19, including fountains, gardens, and more

7) Bridge

An example of a large medieval bridge (Image via Minecraft)

While bridges might seem like simple structures, there is a surprising amount of variety in terms of their types and how players can customize them. If there is an area that players often find themselves traversing in annoying ways, such as swimming across a specific river or using a one-block wide bridge over a mountain top, they should seriously consider adding a bridge to the area.

Players can build super-modern bridges based on the Golden Gate Bridge or the Manhattan Bridge or go for a more fantastical rope bridge reminiscent of something from Indiana Jones; they could even build something involving more blocks and stones — a throwback to medieval architecture.

6) Garden

An example of a rustic garden (Image via Reddit)

Players should definitely not slack off when building or designing their garden/crop farm area. While a very simple, clear-cut farm made up of nothing but alternating rows of crops is effective, the pure utilitarian nature of the build can often make it feel basic or simple.

Players can spice up their gardens by incorporating different shapes or elevation changes, such as those that can be seen in real-world terrace farming. This can help break up the rows of crops and add a nice amount of detail and visual interest. Of course, a nice fountain can also help act as a centerpiece for the area.

5) Fountain

An example of a fountain (Image via Pinterest)

A good fountain can make or break a garden. While normal players might just have a farm that features generic rows, a nice fountain can help break the monotony of the rows of crops and add amazing visual appeal to the farm, even if it itself is not something that draws much attention. Just by existing, a good fountain build can help the surrounding areas feel more real.

There are multiple kinds of fountains players can make. They could go for a rural farm fountain with the bucket attached to a rope, or they could go for a ceremonial running-water fountain. These builds also offer a good way to experiment with incorporating nature into a build, with leaves and greenery being a natural inclusion.

4) Aquarium

With turtles, dolphins, and hundreds of varieties of tropical fish available in the game, this is the best time to make an aquarium in Minecraft. Players could either make the aquarium its own building with different animals in different tanks, much like real-world aquariums such as the Monterey Bay Aquarium, or put all the animals in one tank as part of their base to show off the beauty of the fish.

Players can also make the tank more interesting with the coral found as part of Minecraft’s large coral reefs. This coral can be harvested with tools with the Silk Touch enchantment.

3) Castle

An example of a massive mountain castle (Image via Pinterest)

A castle is a classic Minecraft build. Often moderately large to massive in scale and made of some of the most common materials in the game with different varieties of stone blocks, these builds are almost essential for new players. They look particularly good in game’s new massive mountain biomes, as seeing large fortifications on top of an imposing and impassable mountain range invokes a sense of awe for those looking on and security for those living within.

2) Pixel art/map art

An example of map art (Image via Reddit)

Pixel art is particularly well suited to being made in Minecraft. Since the game is made of blocks, players can replicate pixel art in one-to-one size by making each block a pixel or upscaling the art by making each pixel a two-by-two or three-by-three network of blocks.

Map art is the natural expansion of pixel art in Minecraft. Players can terraform large areas and then build complex networks of hills or simply recreate the artwork in 2D from the top down so that a map can be used on the area; this map appears to be the art. Players can then hang these maps using item frames for custom posters or paintings.

1) Mega Base

Mega bases are truly the be-all and end-all structures in Minecraft. With ample room for all of the features a player could need — such as automatic storage systems, enchanting, crop farming, animal farming, and small automated farms — these bases are truly something to behold.

Of course, a mega base is not just a collection of haphazard areas that have been connected by pathways. No, a true mega base contains all of the aforementioned features in a massive build, all of which share a singular theme and build style to offer consistency.

These bases can often take dozens of hours to plan and build, which makes them the capstone achievement of the world in which they have been built.

