How to install MakeUp Ultra Fast Shaders for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has become an incredibly popular game, and its blocky and pixelated worlds and textures have become iconic. As a result, games that use similar looks are often called Minecraft ripoffs. However, for the dozens of hours that players often put into a single world, the pixelated look of the game can get quite old, and that’s where shaders come in.

Shaders are mods that completely overhaul how the game renders lighting, water, and much more. The MakeUp Ultra Fast Shader is one of the shaders that make the game look much better.

How to install the MakeUp Ultra Fast Shader for Minecraft 1.19 (Forge and Fabric)

Install Forge or Fabric

Players will first need to decide if they want to download and install Forge and Optifine or Fabric and Iris. Forge and Fabric are two different foundational bases for mods, including the mods that make the changes that shaders make possible in the first place.

Forge

The Forge website and the 1.19 download (Image via MinecraftForge.net)

1) Go to the Forge website and navigate to the download section.

2) Download the correct version of Forge for the correct version of Minecraft.

3) Once the download is complete, launch the installer. Make sure that the 'Install Client' option is selected and then allow the installation process to begin.

4) Once the download is finished, the game’s launcher should be opened, the profile should be swapped over to forge and the game will be launched.

Fabric

The Fabric Download page (Image via FabricMC.net)

1) Go to the Fabric website and navigate to the download section.

2) Download the installer for the OS you are using. The Windows installer link is at the top of the website.

3) Launch the installer after it has been downloaded. Make sure you are on the 'Client' tab before selecting the version of Minecraft, in this case 1.19, and then the Loader version, which should default to the latest one available.

4) Open the launcher after the installation is complete, switch to the Fabric profile, and launch the game.

Install OptiFine or Iris

OptiFine

The OptiFine version download list (Image via optifine.net)

1) Go to the OptiFine website and navigate to the download section.

2) Download the OptiFine version for the version of the game that needs to be modified. The download page should default to the most recent version of OptiFine.

3) Once the .jar file for OptiFine has been downloaded, navigate to the installation files of the game and place it within the 'mods' folder.

4) Relaunch the game, and OptiFine should appear on the list of mods.

Iris

The Iris Shader download page (Image via irisshaders.net)

1) Go to the Iris website and navigate to the download section.

2) Download the Universal Jar using the link at the top of the website.

3) Once the Universal Jar file for Iris Shaders is downloaded, place the file into the 'mods' folder in their game installation files.

4) Relaunch the game to ensure things are working properly.

Install MakeUp Ultra Fast Shaders

1) Navigate to the MakeUp Ultra Fast Shaders page on the CurseForge website. Players should see download options for all the different versions of the game available. Download the 1.19 version of the shader.

2) Continue through the pages and prompts until the shader’s zip file is downloaded.

3) Once the zip file is downloaded, place it within the folder labeled 'shaderpacks.'

4) Relaunch the game and navigate to the video settings. There should be an option for shader packs. Select the MakeUp Ultra Fast Shader and apply it to the game.

