10 amazing mods to download for Forge and Fabric in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a highly moddable game, but the process of doing so can be tricky for newer players who aren't familiar with its files.

This is exactly why programs like Forge and Fabric exist. They are capable of handling the modding process seamlessly and injecting the necessary changes into the game.

The assortment of Minecraft mods that players can download via Forge and Fabric is truly incredible. From small quality of life fixes to complete overhauls, players have a ton of features to enjoy through modding with Forge and Fabric.

Listed below are some of the best currently available mods for Forge and Fabric in Minecraft 1.19.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Chisel, Waystones and 8 other awesome mods to enjoy in Minecraft 1.19 with Fabric and Forge

1) Just Enough Items

Players won't forget item recipes thanks to this handy mod (Image via Mezz/CurseForge)

There's no denying that Minecraft has a massive amount of blocks and items. It can be tricky to find certain item recipes without poring through the crafting table interface.

Just Enough Items is a very helpful mod that adds a search bar and inventory window to a player's crafting UI, allowing them to find and pick blocks at will. It also allows players to see the crafting recipes for a chosen block or item as well as what uses they provide.

This mod is an excellent addition to a player's repertoire, whether they're new to the game or an established veteran.

2) JourneyMap

JourneyMap provides real-time map information (Image via Techbrew/CurseForge)

Minecraft's standard maps work okay for information, but they could be much better. By utilizing JourneyMap, players can receive both a main map and minimap that are updated in real time. These maps not only include terrain features, but they also display structures built by players and can even be marked for further reference.

It's also possible to open the mod in a web browser and scroll around, making JourneyMap one of the best map mods available in the game. It can also be helpful in finding generated structures and other secrets.

3) Appleskin

Appleskin keeps players' hunger in perspective (Image via squeek502/CurseForge)

Hunger is a mechanic that Survival Mode players should always keep in mind. Without enough food in Minecraft, players won't be able to naturally heal and may even take damage from starvation.

Appleskin creates visual tips for hunger saturation and how much potential hunger is restored based on the food being held. This is a very helpful mod as it allows players to keep their food and hunger stats on their minds to avoid starvation and keep themselves topped off with food.

4) Waystones

A player-made waystone (Image via BlayTheNinth/CurseForge)

Since Minecraft worlds are so large, having a fast travel function would be very helpful. With the Waystones mod, players can construct waystones at locations they prefer. These waystones allow players to teleport between them, creating a fast travel network for players in a hurry.

Players can even craft items like return scrolls and a rechargeable warp stone for on-demand teleportation. This mod also works in multiplayer, and all players on a realm or a server can enjoy its fast travel feature.

5) Nature's Compass

Nature's Compass displaying biome information (Image via Chaosyr/CurseForge)

Finding a specific biome in Minecraft can be difficult, though it's possible to use cheat console commands to do so. However, players have another alternative in Nature's Compass by Chaosyr.

This nifty modded item allows players to both find specific biomes as well as receive information about them. When it comes to finding the perfect place to build, Nature's Compass can be an invaluable asset.

6) Enchantment Descriptions

An enchantment description afforded by the mod (Image via Darkhax/CurseForge)

The number of enchantments available in Minecraft is only growing, and some players might have difficulty remembering what all of them do.

Enchantment Descriptions is a fantastic mod that offers a very small quality of life improvement. When players hover over an enchantment in their enchanting table or one listed in an enchanted book, they'll receive a small description explaining how the enchantment works.

7) Biomes O' Plenty

A rainforest biome in Biomes O' Plenty (Image via Forstride/CurseForge)

Minecraft has a large number of biomes, but there could be even more. That's exactly what Biomes O' Plenty sets out to do, as it adds dozens of unique biomes not only to the Overworld but also to the Nether. This includes fields of lavender, rainforests and cherry blossom groves.

These biomes have their own custom blocks and items. Players can even use commands or other mods like Nature's Compass to find and explore these new biomes once they've generated a world using Biomes O' Plenty.

8) Fast Leaf Decay

Fast Leaf Decay is a quick and helpful quality of life mod (Image via olafskiii/CurseForge)

When breaking trees down in Minecraft, it can take a little while for the leaf blocks attached to them to disappear.

Fast Leaf Decay is a super convenient and easy-to-install mod that allows leaf blocks to disappear at a faster pace. This also means that players can break down trees and receive items like sticks or apples faster.

This mod saves quite a bit of time for players who are clearing out forests or other tree-heavy biomes.

9) Chisel

New bookshelves provided by the Chisel mod (Image via tterag1098/CurseForge)

Some Minecraft builders and decorators could use more control in their builds. Chisel is one such mod that helps as it introduces a slew of new blocks and a tool to form them.

By creating a chisel tool with iron ingots and sticks, players can use their chisel on a given block and convert it into a new block.

Existing blocks found within the game can also be formed through use of the chisel, making it an incredibly helpful tool and mod for building and decorating.

10) Comforts

Colorful player-made hammocks made in Comforts (Image via TheillusiveC4/CurseForge)

While players are exploring their Minecraft world, nightfall is bound to occur. This is part of the reason players typically bring along a bed while they explore. However, there's a more stylish way to sleep while exploring that can be included in the Comforts mod.

This mod allows players to craft hammocks and sleeping bags, much like they would beds, and they come in various colors. Hammocks can be strung between blocks, and sleeping bags can be placed on the ground, allowing players to sleep in style while they explore.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far