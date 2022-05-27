Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update confirmed mobs officially revealed

Minecraft 1.19, The Wild Update, has finally received a release date. Mojang has officially announced the launch date on the official Twitter handle of Minecraft. In the announcement, Mojang revealed the official artwork for The Wild Update, showcasing the upcoming features.

The Twitter post also included a link to the announcement article on Minecraft's official website. It explores exciting upcoming features, including mobs, biomes, and blocks. Based on the official artwork, it has been confirmed which mobs will be arriving in the game with The Wild Update.

Let's look at what kind of creatures are making their way into the blocky world of Minecraft this year.

All the mobs coming in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Minecraft @Minecraft



Where in the wild will you wander? Discover more now:



redsto.ne/wild Wave cautiously to the warden, become friends with the frog, and make the acquaintance of the allay, #TheWildUpdate arrives with a roar on June 7!Where in the wild will you wander? Discover more now: Wave cautiously to the warden, become friends with the frog, and make the acquaintance of the allay, #TheWildUpdate arrives with a roar on June 7!Where in the wild will you wander? Discover more now:🐸 redsto.ne/wild https://t.co/6uXHAcKalP

Every major update receives a custom artwork depicting all the main features coming in the update. The Wild Update's artwork depicts multiple mobs, but players can notice three new mobs in the picture: the warden, frogs, and the allay.

Frogs

Frogs can be seen enjoying the new mangrove swamp biomes. The Wild Update is finally bringing in the much-demanded frogs to the game. The artwork only showcases the classic orange variety, but there are also white and green frogs. Based on the biome's temperature, players will come across different colors of frogs.

Fireflies, the anticipated food for frogs, have been removed from the update. This decision was taken because of feedback mentioning the poisonous nature of fireflies and how they are dangerous to frogs.

Using frogs, players will be able to get a new block called froglight. Depending on the frog's color, the color of the froglight block will change.

Allay

Minecraft @Minecraft Hooray for the allay! A new friend? A clever collector? Or maybe a musical maestro? You get to decide as you craft your path in #TheWildUpdate , coming soon! Hooray for the allay! A new friend? A clever collector? Or maybe a musical maestro? You get to decide as you craft your path in #TheWildUpdate, coming soon! https://t.co/Ydc5Wl8iCH

Similar to the previous live streams, Minecraft Live 2021 also saw a fierce mob vote between Allay, Copper Golem, and Glare. Allay emerged as the winner of Mob Vote 2021 and is finally coming on June 7, 2022.

This melophile mob loves to gather items and drop them upon hearing a musical note. Players can use allays to collect items and drop them automatically into a hope. Allay will definitely give rise to interesting storage systems in the game.

Warden

The warden alone has changed the vibe of the 1.19 update from wilderness to horror. This monstrosity is exclusively found in deep dark caves. Once a sculk shrieker has been activated multiple items, the warden will crawl off the ground.

Minecraft Memes @MinecraftMeme16 they really want you to avoid the warden at all costs now they really want you to avoid the warden at all costs now https://t.co/rlahiDMukn

The warden is the strongest mob in the game, and it can kill any mob with just a few hits. It ignores the enchantments in a player's armor and can also attack enemies at unreachable height levels.

These three mobs are planned for release on June 7, 2022. In less than two weeks, players will be able to find Allay, Warden, and Frog in their worlds in Minecraft.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mayank Shete