Minecraft 1.20.2 update added player skin and name report system

Minecraft 1.20.2 Java edition update was finally released on September 21, 2023. This update comes with features like new commands, macro functions for creators, optimization, game balancing, and much more. It also introduced an important upgrade to the Player reporting tool, which involves a player skin and name report system.

This upgrade was made by the developers in order to safeguard the community standards and protect the users from any disturbing experiences. Let us understand what this reporting system comprises.

Minecraft 1.20.2 Player Skin and Name Reporting

Features of the reporting system

Report players for their skins and names (Image via Mojang)

The introduction of the name report system implies that players can now report other players if any skin or name tags they use violate Minecraft's community guidelines. This is to reduce the disturbances in online sessions, where the skins and names could potentially be obscene or provocative.

The report made by players will be reviewed by a team of moderators who will decide if the particular skin or username is against the standards of Minecraft. Such skins will be removed from the game and will be rendered inaccessible. Usernames, if found to be violating, will also need to be changed before joining any online game.

How to report a player?

Player reporting using pause menu (Image via Mojang)

In a multiplayer game, press escape to open the pause menu screen. Select Report a player and report the individual. You will be asked to provide the necessary details which will enlist all your reasons for providing the report. Select either the player name, skin, or both. Once reported, actions will be taken by moderators appropriately in a given period of time.

What are the implications?

The moderators can ban the skin and the name from being used by the reported player. If there are repeat offenders, they can be permanently banned from accessing online gameplay.

If the skin is banned, the players will be notified when they launch the game. It will be automatically removed and replaced with a default skin. These players can, however, use that skin in a single-player mode.

Implications for repeat offense include getting banned too (Image via minecraft.net)

If the name is banned, it will also be notified when launching the game. You will need to change the name, and the banned name can no longer be used by any player when joining an online game. Normally, the time limit to change the name is once in 30 days. However, if your name is banned, this limit is no longer applicable.

If players think they have been wrongfully accused, they can appeal to have the skin/name to be re-reviewed by the moderators. If players do not comply with the changes, they will be banned either temporarily or permanently based on the severity and the frequency of the offense.

What are the community guidelines for Minecraft?

These guidelines are the ones that keep the game devoid of illicit, malicious, and anti-social behavior. One must understand that Minecraft is a community-based game available in different regions of the world. It serves as a socializing hub in a multiplayer setting. Therefore, it is essential to maintain decorum and appropriate behavior across all platforms.

The banning of names and skins will be implemented if they promote any form of bullying, terrorism, hate, violent or abusive content, sexual solicitation, fraud, or threat.

The newly added reporting system has been made to further the attempts to make Minecraft a stress-free and safe environment to play. These safeguards are what protect us and the game from becoming a toxic space where players feel threatened or uneasy, disturbing the beautiful experience that one can get from Minecraft.