Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1 patch notes: Buffed ominous trials, tweaks to trial chambers, and more

After nearly four months of development, Minecraft 1.20.5 is finally nearing its official release. On April 10, Mojang announced the first pre-release of the Minecraft 1.20.5 update. This marks the end of snapshot development for the Minecraft 1.21 update. From now on, players should expect to see more pre-releases leading to release candidates, and finally, the official 1.20.5 update.

While no new major 1.20.5 features or changes are expected in these final moments, there are some significant tweaks with experimental Minecraft 1.21 update content. Developers have buffed the ominous trials to make them more challenging, along with some changes to trial chambers. Other than these, there are new advancements, bug fixes, and more.

Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1 patch notes

Experimental 1.21 features

Trial chambers

Trial chambers have been tweaked (Image via Mojang)

Some exicting tweaks to Minecraft trial chambers:

More consistently buried by terrain when found underground

Remade 'Chamber 6' with variations, and renamed it to 'Assembly'

Added a new trap dispenser style to chambers

Fixed various broken jigsaw connections in the corridors

Chamber Eruption:

Stopped Tuff Bricks from spawning in the air

Added more lights to quadrants

Ominous trials

Mobs that can wear equipment will now often spawn with enchanted weapons and armor

Armor enchantments include Protection IV, Projectile Protection IV and Fire Protection IV

Weapon enchantments include Sharpness I, Knockback I, Power I and Punch I

Mobs that wear equipment no longer have a chance to drop their equipment on death

Players are now chosen 50% of the time when an Ominous Trial Spawner chooses which entity to drop projectiles on top of

Projectiles now spawn more accurately above chosen entities

Three of the new potions in Minecraft 1.21 have also been improved:

Weaving

Now more consistently spawns 2-3 cobwebs on death

Players are now affected by the movement buff through Cobwebs

Move through Cobweb with 50% of their normal speed instead of 25%

Infested

Now has a 10% chance to spawn 1-2 Silverfish instead of 5%

Silverfish will now spawn at the center of the entity's bounding box and fling out in the direction the entity is facing

Oozing

Will only spawn slimes in a given 5x5x5 area up to the max entity cramming count

Advancement

After seven fun Minecraft 1.21 advancements, Mojang has added another new advancement for the coming major update:

Revaulting - Unlock an Ominous Vault with an Ominous Trial Key

New features in Minecraft 1.20.5-PRE1

Advancements\

New advancement coming to Minecraft 1.20.5 update (Image via Mojang)

Added the following advancements for 1.20.5 update:

Isn't it Scute? - Get Armadillo Scutes from an Armadillo using a Brush

Snip it! - Remove Wolf Armor from a Wolf using Shears

Good as New - Repair a damaged Wolf Armor using Armadillo Scutes

The Whole Pack - Tame one of each Wolf variant

Changes in Minecraft 1.20.5-PRE1

Added support for Viossa language

Technical changes

The Data Pack version is now 39

Data pack version 39

Added new item sub-predicates and loot functions

Added new terrain adaptation type for structures: encapsulate

Density will be added all around every piece of a structure

Ideal for structures that need to be entirely covered underground

The page limit in Written Books has been removed

The combination of max_stack_size and max_damage components is no longer allowed in commands and data pack definitions

Added a new option body in entity equipment sub-predicate to match the item in the body armor slot of an entity

The saturation_modifier field on the food component has been replaced with saturation

saturation is the exact value added to the player's saturation level

In respect to the former saturation_modifier, this is defined by saturation = nutrition * saturation_modifier * 2

Particle representation in commands and area effect clouds has been changed

Changed optional equipment_loot_table field in the SpawnPotentials of Monster Spawners and spawn_potentials of Trial Spawner configs

Now named equipment instead of equipment_loot_table

Format: object with fields

loot_table - A loot table used to generate the equipment

slot_drop_chances - An optional map of equipment slot to specified drop chance

Can also be a single value instead of a list to apply to all slots: e.g. slot_drop_chances: 0.0f will apply a chance of 0% to all slots

e.g. equipment: {loot_table: "minecraft:equipment/trial_chamber", slot_drop_chances: {"head": 0.0f, "chest": 0.25f, "legs": 1.0f, "feet": 0.25f}}

If present, rolled items from the specified loot table will be equipped to the mob that spawns

Removed Item tag minecraft:tools (overlapping with minecraft:breaks_decorated_pots)

Added Entity Type tag minecraft:punchable_projectiles for projectiles which should be able to be punched and deflected toward the direction the player is looking

Added Enchantment tag minecraft:tooltip_order controlling which order Enchantments are listed in tooltips

Fixed bugs in Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1

MC-165435 - Can't trigger flying mode in creative while standing in the middle of 2×2 magma block bubble column

MC-188497 - AngerTime and AngryAt cannot be set on summon

MC-207353 - Ghast fireballs and wind charges can't be redirected in melee if the attack does 0 damage

MC-263315 - Attack Target of hoglins/zoglins can't be detected by /execute on target

MC-264456 - Entity targeted by frogs and axolotls can't be detected by /execute on target

MC-265390 - Forceload Command provides wrong output

MC-267934 - Sending ClientboundTransferPacket followed by disconnect just kicks the player

MC-268000 - The client crashes when using /give to give players a skull

MC-268346 - Jump can be used with generic.jump_strength set to 0 resulting in a speed boost

MC-268947 - Flying cannot be initiated reliably when the minecraft:generic.gravity attribute is increased

MC-269191 - Old villagers can't trade

MC-269192 - Breeze is not affected by the 'execute on target' command

MC-269266 - Area effect cloud particles from creeper explosions are incorrectly tinted

MC-269320 - Books with more than 100 pages get cut off when upgraded

MC-269357 - Flow and guster banner pattern descriptions display as raw translation strings

MC-269366 - Mace doesn't break Decorated Pots unlike other tools

MC-269496 - You don't get any damage if you fight against the breeze in a minecart or in a boat

MC-269501 - The text above the hotbar has no background, even when the "Text Background" setting is "Everywhere" in spectator mode

MC-269508 - Player keeps vertical momentum when jumping when landing on the ground from sonic boom

MC-269609 - Wind charges can harm the ender dragon while it perches atop the end portal, unlike arrows and tridents.

MC-269610 - Wind charges have the capability to harm the wither when it has reached half health or less

MC-269680 - Game crashes when trying to save after modifying item stack to have a max_stack_size below its current stack size

MC-269707 - Brewing stand slots have artificial maximum stack size of 64

MC-269765 - Mace damage does not reset after a hit while still falling

MC-269933 - limit_count item modifier can create overstacked items

MC-269947 - Clicking spam with Mace causes very high damage

MC-269948 - The subtitle for the "minecraft:event.mob_effect.raid_omen" sound event displays as a raw translation string

MC-269949 - New "Raid Omen" effect texture is using Programmer Art Evoker as base

MC-269954 - Striking non-living entities with a mace enchanted with Wind Burst propels the player upward, even when they are flying

MC-269955 - When flying in creative mode, hitting ender dragons with a mace enchanted with Wind Burst pushes the player upward, unlike when attacking other mobs

MC-269959 - "Not a list" printed to console when loading into a world

MC-269961 - Non-player entities with the Weaving effect can't walk through Cobweb at normal speeds

MC-269963 - Bad Omen is not removed when experimental features are disabled

MC-269974 - Mobs with the weaving effect, when dying, are unable to replace replaceable blocks with cobwebs

MC-269976 - Wind Burst book available from villager trading

MC-269977 - Wind Burst enchantment is obtainable in Enchanting Table

MC-269980 - Wind Burst enchantment triggers from normal attacks rather than smash attacks

MC-269993 - Hitting wind charges using mace with Wind Burst creates very high upwards momentum

MC-269999 - Potions of Infestation, Oozing and Weaving can be obtained without experimental features enabled

MC-270001 - The particle 'minecraft:item minecraft:air' crashes the client

MC-270004 - Giving yourself an item with a Wind Burst enchantment level higher than 3, then hitting certain entities crashes the game

MC-270005 - Mace smash attack can be done multiple times from a single fall

MC-270009 - Entities with the infested effect can spawn silverfish without actually being hurt

MC-270048 - Vault textures are inconsistent

MC-270060 - The glowing parts of trial spawner textures are inconsistent

MC-270094 - Fletcher sells new tipped arrows without experimental features enabled

MC-270099 - Killing a mob with Weaving effect places cobwebs even if mobGriefing is disabled

MC-270119 - The contents slot for the /item command does not function with shot arrows, tridents, and fireballs

MC-270125 - Wind Burst can be obtained from chest and fishing loot

MC-270158 - Wind Burst activates while mace is on cooldown

MC-270161 - Wind burst enchantment is significantly stronger on vehicle entities

MC-270201 - Fishing rod line does not account for the scale attribute in third-person

MC-270236 - area_effect_cloud and lingering potions causing potion_contents.custom_color to be slightly transparent

MC-270412 - Wind charge item crash on non-experimental worlds.

MC-270475 - Container component slot -1 crash

There are lots of technical changes added in Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1. Interested players can check the official patch notes for an in-depth explanation of the new technical content.