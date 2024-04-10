Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1 patch notes: Buffed ominous trials, tweaks to trial chambers, and more

After nearly four months of development, Minecraft 1.20.5 is finally nearing its official release. On April 10, Mojang announced the first pre-release of the Minecraft 1.20.5 update. This marks the end of snapshot development for the Minecraft 1.21 update. From now on, players should expect to see more pre-releases leading to release candidates, and finally, the official 1.20.5 update.
While no new major 1.20.5 features or changes are expected in these final moments, there are some significant tweaks with experimental Minecraft 1.21 update content. Developers have buffed the ominous trials to make them more challenging, along with some changes to trial chambers. Other than these, there are new advancements, bug fixes, and more.
Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1 patch notes
Experimental 1.21 features
Trial chambers
Some exicting tweaks to Minecraft trial chambers:
- More consistently buried by terrain when found underground
- Remade 'Chamber 6' with variations, and renamed it to 'Assembly'
- Added a new trap dispenser style to chambers
- Fixed various broken jigsaw connections in the corridors
- Chamber Eruption:
- Stopped Tuff Bricks from spawning in the air
- Added more lights to quadrants
Ominous trials
- Mobs that can wear equipment will now often spawn with enchanted weapons and armor
- Armor enchantments include Protection IV, Projectile Protection IV and Fire Protection IV
- Weapon enchantments include Sharpness I, Knockback I, Power I and Punch I
- Mobs that wear equipment no longer have a chance to drop their equipment on death
- Players are now chosen 50% of the time when an Ominous Trial Spawner chooses which entity to drop projectiles on top of
- Projectiles now spawn more accurately above chosen entities
Three of the new potions in Minecraft 1.21 have also been improved:
Weaving
- Now more consistently spawns 2-3 cobwebs on death
- Players are now affected by the movement buff through Cobwebs
- Move through Cobweb with 50% of their normal speed instead of 25%
Infested
- Now has a 10% chance to spawn 1-2 Silverfish instead of 5%
- Silverfish will now spawn at the center of the entity's bounding box and fling out in the direction the entity is facing
Oozing
- Will only spawn slimes in a given 5x5x5 area up to the max entity cramming count
Advancement
After seven fun Minecraft 1.21 advancements, Mojang has added another new advancement for the coming major update:
- Revaulting - Unlock an Ominous Vault with an Ominous Trial Key
New features in Minecraft 1.20.5-PRE1
Advancements\
Added the following advancements for 1.20.5 update:
- Isn't it Scute? - Get Armadillo Scutes from an Armadillo using a Brush
- Snip it! - Remove Wolf Armor from a Wolf using Shears
- Good as New - Repair a damaged Wolf Armor using Armadillo Scutes
- The Whole Pack - Tame one of each Wolf variant
Changes in Minecraft 1.20.5-PRE1
- Added support for Viossa language
Technical changes
- The Data Pack version is now 39
Data pack version 39
- Added new item sub-predicates and loot functions
- Added new terrain adaptation type for structures: encapsulate
- Density will be added all around every piece of a structure
- Ideal for structures that need to be entirely covered underground
- The page limit in Written Books has been removed
- The combination of max_stack_size and max_damage components is no longer allowed in commands and data pack definitions
- Added a new option body in entity equipment sub-predicate to match the item in the body armor slot of an entity
- The saturation_modifier field on the food component has been replaced with saturation
- saturation is the exact value added to the player's saturation level
- In respect to the former saturation_modifier, this is defined by saturation = nutrition * saturation_modifier * 2
- Particle representation in commands and area effect clouds has been changed
- Changed optional equipment_loot_table field in the SpawnPotentials of Monster Spawners and spawn_potentials of Trial Spawner configs
- Now named equipment instead of equipment_loot_table
- Format: object with fields
- loot_table - A loot table used to generate the equipment
- slot_drop_chances - An optional map of equipment slot to specified drop chance
- Can also be a single value instead of a list to apply to all slots: e.g. slot_drop_chances: 0.0f will apply a chance of 0% to all slots
- e.g. equipment: {loot_table: "minecraft:equipment/trial_chamber", slot_drop_chances: {"head": 0.0f, "chest": 0.25f, "legs": 1.0f, "feet": 0.25f}}
- If present, rolled items from the specified loot table will be equipped to the mob that spawns
- Removed Item tag minecraft:tools (overlapping with minecraft:breaks_decorated_pots)
- Added Entity Type tag minecraft:punchable_projectiles for projectiles which should be able to be punched and deflected toward the direction the player is looking
- Added Enchantment tag minecraft:tooltip_order controlling which order Enchantments are listed in tooltips
Fixed bugs in Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1
- MC-165435 - Can't trigger flying mode in creative while standing in the middle of 2×2 magma block bubble column
- MC-188497 - AngerTime and AngryAt cannot be set on summon
- MC-207353 - Ghast fireballs and wind charges can't be redirected in melee if the attack does 0 damage
- MC-263315 - Attack Target of hoglins/zoglins can't be detected by /execute on target
- MC-264456 - Entity targeted by frogs and axolotls can't be detected by /execute on target
- MC-265390 - Forceload Command provides wrong output
- MC-267934 - Sending ClientboundTransferPacket followed by disconnect just kicks the player
- MC-268000 - The client crashes when using /give to give players a skull
- MC-268346 - Jump can be used with generic.jump_strength set to 0 resulting in a speed boost
- MC-268947 - Flying cannot be initiated reliably when the minecraft:generic.gravity attribute is increased
- MC-269191 - Old villagers can't trade
- MC-269192 - Breeze is not affected by the 'execute on target' command
- MC-269266 - Area effect cloud particles from creeper explosions are incorrectly tinted
- MC-269320 - Books with more than 100 pages get cut off when upgraded
- MC-269357 - Flow and guster banner pattern descriptions display as raw translation strings
- MC-269366 - Mace doesn't break Decorated Pots unlike other tools
- MC-269496 - You don't get any damage if you fight against the breeze in a minecart or in a boat
- MC-269501 - The text above the hotbar has no background, even when the "Text Background" setting is "Everywhere" in spectator mode
- MC-269508 - Player keeps vertical momentum when jumping when landing on the ground from sonic boom
- MC-269609 - Wind charges can harm the ender dragon while it perches atop the end portal, unlike arrows and tridents.
- MC-269610 - Wind charges have the capability to harm the wither when it has reached half health or less
- MC-269680 - Game crashes when trying to save after modifying item stack to have a max_stack_size below its current stack size
- MC-269707 - Brewing stand slots have artificial maximum stack size of 64
- MC-269765 - Mace damage does not reset after a hit while still falling
- MC-269933 - limit_count item modifier can create overstacked items
- MC-269947 - Clicking spam with Mace causes very high damage
- MC-269948 - The subtitle for the "minecraft:event.mob_effect.raid_omen" sound event displays as a raw translation string
- MC-269949 - New "Raid Omen" effect texture is using Programmer Art Evoker as base
- MC-269954 - Striking non-living entities with a mace enchanted with Wind Burst propels the player upward, even when they are flying
- MC-269955 - When flying in creative mode, hitting ender dragons with a mace enchanted with Wind Burst pushes the player upward, unlike when attacking other mobs
- MC-269959 - "Not a list" printed to console when loading into a world
- MC-269961 - Non-player entities with the Weaving effect can't walk through Cobweb at normal speeds
- MC-269963 - Bad Omen is not removed when experimental features are disabled
- MC-269974 - Mobs with the weaving effect, when dying, are unable to replace replaceable blocks with cobwebs
- MC-269976 - Wind Burst book available from villager trading
- MC-269977 - Wind Burst enchantment is obtainable in Enchanting Table
- MC-269980 - Wind Burst enchantment triggers from normal attacks rather than smash attacks
- MC-269993 - Hitting wind charges using mace with Wind Burst creates very high upwards momentum
- MC-269999 - Potions of Infestation, Oozing and Weaving can be obtained without experimental features enabled
- MC-270001 - The particle 'minecraft:item minecraft:air' crashes the client
- MC-270004 - Giving yourself an item with a Wind Burst enchantment level higher than 3, then hitting certain entities crashes the game
- MC-270005 - Mace smash attack can be done multiple times from a single fall
- MC-270009 - Entities with the infested effect can spawn silverfish without actually being hurt
- MC-270048 - Vault textures are inconsistent
- MC-270060 - The glowing parts of trial spawner textures are inconsistent
- MC-270094 - Fletcher sells new tipped arrows without experimental features enabled
- MC-270099 - Killing a mob with Weaving effect places cobwebs even if mobGriefing is disabled
- MC-270119 - The contents slot for the /item command does not function with shot arrows, tridents, and fireballs
- MC-270125 - Wind Burst can be obtained from chest and fishing loot
- MC-270158 - Wind Burst activates while mace is on cooldown
- MC-270161 - Wind burst enchantment is significantly stronger on vehicle entities
- MC-270201 - Fishing rod line does not account for the scale attribute in third-person
- MC-270236 - area_effect_cloud and lingering potions causing potion_contents.custom_color to be slightly transparent
- MC-270412 - Wind charge item crash on non-experimental worlds.
- MC-270475 - Container component slot -1 crash
There are lots of technical changes added in Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1. Interested players can check the official patch notes for an in-depth explanation of the new technical content.