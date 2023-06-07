Minecraft 1.20 download process for Pocket Edition: File size, APK link, and more

Minecraft's long-awaited 1.20 Trails and Tales update has arrived on all compatible platforms as of June 7, 2023. This includes PC, consoles, and the mobile version of this game, still known as Pocket Edition, by many fans. No matter the device gamers use to play this sandbox title, they can dive into Trails and Tales content right now.

Although this update is available on all the currently supported platforms, downloading and installing this patch will involve a different process depending on the device being used. For instance, the Pocket Edition requires players to either automatically update their Minecraft client or do so manually.

The installation process for Minecraft on mobile devices is largely similar to consoles and PC. However, there are a few separate factors at play worth examining to ensure players can update their game quickly and effortlessly.

Downloading, installing, and/or updating to Minecraft 1.20 on mobile devices

The PC version of Minecraft, its Java and Bedrock Editions, can utilize many applications to keep itself update. This can involve this title's official launcher, the Microsoft Store, or Xbox's PC Game Pass. However, mobile devices operate on small executable files.

For Android devices, players technically install what is known as an .APK (Android Application Package) file to apply updates to a device. Though these files can be downloaded from third-party sites away from Mojang's purview, the developers consider this a violation of their terms of service. Moreover, there are inherent risks in downloading APK files from non-official sites.

On iOS devices, most applications are updated through the use of .IPA files. However, software piracy is staunchly opposed by Apple, and the majority of these files are handled automatically by the Apple App Store in lieu of tasking users with updating their applications manually.

Fortunately, as long as players have a legal copy of Minecraft on the Google Play or Apple App Store, they can quickly update Pocket Edition on their devices in just a few taps. In fact, there's a good chance that this game will automatically get patched on its own as long as gamers haven't disabled auto updates on their device.

How to update to Pocket Edition 1.20 on Android

Open the Google Play Store and search for Minecraft in the search bar. Additionally, you can search the Top Game list or head to the URL https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mojang.minecraftpe to find the store page for this game. If you already have the game installed and its1.20 update hasn't been applied yet, simply tap the Update button on the store page. After a few moments, the updating should conclude (with a healthy internet connection) and you can exit Google's Play Store and enjoy your game. Alternatively, if you'd like to forego the search for the app page, you can open the Play Store, tap your account image in the top-right, and select "manage apps & device." Subsequently, simply tap the "update all" link, which should bring Minecraft up to the 1.20 version after other apps have been taken care of. Alternatively, you can tap "view updates" and specifically pick the game from the available update list.

How to update to Pocket Edition 1.20 on iOS

If you have automatic updates enabled, open the game to make sure that its latest update hasn't already been installed. If it hasn't, you may be notified to head to the App Store to do so before running the game. Otherwise, simply open the App Store yourself or head to this link to directly access the store page: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/minecraft/id479516143. In the event that the Trails and Tales patch hasn't been downloaded yet, you should find an Update button on the app store page's top. Simply tap it to begin the update process, wait for it to finish, then enjoy your game. Alternatively, to bypass searching for the game's page, you can open the App Store and then tap your profile icon at the top. Scroll through the list of apps you can patch and either select Minecraft specifically or tap "update all."

Depending on the mobile device being used, the 1.20 Trails and Tales update can be anywhere from approximately 40-50 MB in size, excluding the base game, which would bring the total to roughly 800-900 MB. So in the event that players have used up their storage space, they may want to do some cleaning.

