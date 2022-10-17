"Minecraft 1.20 in a nutshell": Minecraft fans flood Twitter with memes as update announcement leaves community disappointed 

Mojang recently announced the awaited Minecraft 1.20 update, but the update has received a mixed reception so far. Many community members on Twitter have already begun joking about the update via memes, remarking that they expected much more from Mojang.

After some fans stated that the 1.19 Wild Update left more to be desired, the Minecraft community hoped that version 1.20 would herald much more sweeping changes. Many content creators speculated about an update changing the End or adding new otherworldly creatures. However, the content that has been confirmed appears to be much smaller in scope.

According to Mojang, the update entails the inclusion of bamboo, a new "chiseled" bookshelf, hanging signs, Sniffer eggs, and camel mobs. In the eyes of some community members, though, this doesn't seem to be enough.

Minecraft community on Reddit and Twitter sound off on the 1.20 update

The Sniffer, 2022's Mob Vote winner, is being introduced in the 1.20 update in 2023 (Image via Mojang)

Though the 1.20 update for Minecraft won't arrive until sometime in 2023, some parts of the playerbase have found the content revealed so far to be somewhat lacking. Mojang may reveal new details or aspects of the update as the year progresses, but at the moment, what has been shown doesn't seem to have met community expectations.

Considering the 1.20 update will be released several months after the debut of The Wild Update, it's understandable that some players expected more than what Mojang has shown. Although there will always be unsatisfied players when a new content release is announced or implemented, a large number of players appear to be disappointed with the 1.20 update.

Despite the dissatisfaction with Minecraft 1.20 making the rounds on social media, some players haven't been quick to judge too harshly. With the update's announcement being so fresh, some community members believe that there will be more content. The 1.20 update will only be released next year, and there's plenty of time for the developers to announce additional features.

Mojang often withholds information until the update is further along in the development cycle. Features for The Wild Update and the previous Caves & Cliffs updates had their implementations released in a somewhat piecemeal fashion. So it's entirely possible that Mojang is holding back more features for the Minecraft 1.20 update until they can ensure that they're ready.

There is also Minecraft's Beta Program for Bedrock and Java Preview Snapshots to consider. Once released, players may change their tune once they're able to better experience the full scale of what the 1.20 update may bring. Only time will tell how successful the upcoming release will be, but patience is certainly a virtue.

Expectations are difficult to manage for any game, especially one as successful as the world's most beloved sandbox game. The community often creates their own perceptions of what they consider best for the direction of the game, and they can feel betrayed when the developers take another path. However, before making an assessment or judgment, it's important to note that this Minecraft update is not complete in its current form.

