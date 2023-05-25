Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 5 and 6 patch notes: All you need to know

The latest Minecraft 1.20 pre-release is here. As Mojang continues to ramp up for the official arrival of the Trails & Tales update, pre-releases are one of the final stages. Notably, no release date has yet been set. This latest pre-release, the sixth of its kind, showcases what the update will look like. Bug fixes and more were added to the game.

Snapshots and betas or previews are about introducing new features, but pre-releases involve fine-tuning those features and more for the final product. Here's what Mojang has done in the latest.

Minecraft's sixth 1.20 pre-release has arrived, here's what it brings

The fifth pre-release has arrived and is quickly followed up by the sixth. A few bugs had gotten through, so Mojang patched them once again. All in all, several glitches should be fixed.

The following bugs have now been fixed in the sixth release:

Killing players that are sneaking that have their sneak option set to "Toggle" in their accessibility settings no longer results in other players not being able to see them when they respawn

Thomas Guimbretière's name is fixed in the credits and is not there twice anymore

Ender dragons that are summoned again will once again spawn end gateways when exiting the world before killing the dragon

Iron Golems can no longer spawn on transparent blocks

Company names are no longer inconsistent in the main credits roll

In pre-release five, several bugs were patched:

Jack o'lantern can no longer be placed on the player or armor stand head without commands and without appearing with blur

Item display entities have the right lighting when they're rotated now

Recipes for colored wool, carpets, and beds in the recipe book are once again grouped together as they should be

Blocks put in the spot of a previously broken block no longer display the breaking animation even when they're not being broken

Unbreakable blocks do not appear to be breaking with the first part of the animation anymore

Losing control of a ridden mob with levitation and then re-gaining control no longer causes levitation to stick around indefinitely

Display items no longer have a bug (Image via Mojang)

Other changes to Minecraft include:

The tag "item": "minecraft:air" can no longer be used in datapack recipes

Items in array form are now additionally allowed in the smithing_trim and smithing_transform recipes on fields template, base, and addition

Those fields now also allow for empty arrays, which indicates that a slot needs to be left empty

For the full list of patch notes, check out the Mojang website. Stay tuned to official channels and Sportskeeda's Minecraft page for all the news on the 1.20 update, especially for the release date.

