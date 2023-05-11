Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.0.24 patch notes: Added new achievement, bug fixes, and more 

Mojang has just released the latest beta/preview for Minecraft 1.20. The game's developer announced yesterday that they would be moving into the pre-release phase for the Java Edition, which implies that the full update is coming soon. Meanwhile, Bedrock will get more betas and previews, though, of which the latest is 1.20.0.24. Like the pre-releases, it is full of bug fixes.

With the 1.20 update officially on the horizon, these bug fixes are among the final few changes the game will implement. When they're done, the full update is likely to follow. For now, here's what's been changed thus far.

Minecraft beta 1.20.0.24 officially arrives

The biggest change Mojang has introduced for this beta/preview is a new achievement titled Smithing With Style, which was recently added to Java as an advancement. Now, it's on Bedrock.

Players must use all smithing templates on their armor at least once to complete Smithing With Style. These generate in various chests and different places, so it will be challenging to complete.

Mojang also updated the seed picker to give it a Cherry Grove biome option. This is the newest biome to be added to the game.

Minecraft players also no longer stop flying when teleporting into unloaded chunks. There was an issue regarding pig spawns, but they can be found again in most biomes. Previously, they were only found in Meadows and Cherry Groves for some reason.

Some players reported issues with their Minecraft fishing rods. When they broke, the game would crash. That has now been fixed in the latest beta. Furthermore, the main menu background is now tilted downwards on all platforms as it should be.

The Sniffer Egg item also makes the proper sound when spawned from breeding. Previously, it did not make any sound. Other texture, stability, and gameplay adjustments have also been made. Check the official Minecraft site for the full list of patch notes.

