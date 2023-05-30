Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update: List of upcoming mobs and biome

Mojang will soon release the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, featuring a biome, several new mobs, blocks, and items. This is yet another installment in the age-old sandbox title that has been out for over a decade. Millions of players are excited to try out everything set to arrive as soon as the update drops. Mobs and biomes are two of the most popular features in any update.

They are the two big features that bring several blocks and items. Hence, players must know what to look for once the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update drops on June 7.

All the new mobs and biome coming to the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Camel mob

Camel was the first mob that was introduced for the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

When Mojang first announced the 1.20 update at their annual event, they introduced a brand new mob for it: Camel. This large but passive mob was revealed, along with all the features it will contain.

These will only be found in the desert villages located in new chunks. Like other ridable mobs, they can also be tamed, but players need to feed them cactus blocks. The latter can be gathered from desert biomes.

Once camels are tamed, players can ride and control them using a saddle. One of the unique features of camels is that they can accommodate two players on a single saddle. This means that two users can roam around the world on a single camel.

They are so tall that small hostile mobs using melee weapons won't be able to reach players and attack. Furthermore, they have a special dashing feature that replaces the usual jump feature in other ridable mobs.

Sniffer

Sniffer is the second mob that was chosen by the player base to be added to Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Sniffer is the second mob that will be added to the 1.20 update. Every year, Mojang reveals three mobs or biomes and allows players to choose one to add to the next update.

Last year, three new mobs, Sniffer, Tuff Golem, and Rascal, were part of the vote for the upcoming update. After their annual event, Mojang revealed that the Sniffer won by collecting more than half the votes.

This is the first ancient mob that will be added to the game. It can only be obtained as an egg from the new suspicious sand blocks found in ocean ruins that are located specifically in the warm ocean biomes. Hence, it is considered a rare mob.

Once their eggs hatch and they grow, Sniffers will roam around the world and randomly dig out rare torchflower and pitcher pod seeds. These can be sown and grown into beautiful plants.

Cherry Grove Biome

Cherry Grove is the brand new biome coming to the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Cherry Grove is the only new biome coming with the next installment. However, this might be one of the favorite features of the update. It is because several players have been waiting for new kinds of overworld biomes. Cherry Grove will be generated in windswept hills and other mountainous regions.

It will be filled with cherry trees and pink petals growing from the ground. Hence, it will be one of the most beautiful overworld biomes once it releases. Furthermore, the new cherry trees bring brand new cherry wood block sets as well.

