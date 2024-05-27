Minecraft 1.21: A guide to all the new advancements

Minecraft 1.21, also known as the Tricky Trials update, is bringing along plenty of new content but is also heralding eight new advancements for Java Edition. As one might expect, these new 1.21 advancements are connected to the many blocks, items, and gameplay mechanics that Tricky Trials is introducing, and some should be easier than others to complete.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to take a look at each Minecraft 1.21 advancement and devise a strategy on how to complete it. Even if most players don't care much for advancements or might achieve them accidentally, committed advancement hunters will still want to know quick ways to accomplish the Tricky Trials update's latest introductions.

Breaking down every Minecraft 1.21 advancement and how to accomplish them

Minecraft: Trial(s) Edition

This Minecraft 1.21 advancement simply requires players to enter a trial chamber (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft 1.21 advancement requires you to "step foot in a trial chamber," which shouldn't be too difficult as there are many ways to approach one. The easiest way to accomplish this advancement would be to use the /locate structure trial_chambes command, but if you don't want to enable cheats and use commands, there are other methods available.

By heading to a village and trading with a cartographer villager until it reaches the Journeyman profession level, where it will then offer a trial explorer map that will mark nearby chambers. Lastly, since trial chambers in Minecraft are coded to generate between the height levels Y= -20 and Y= 0, you can mine down to that height level and take your chances searching on your own.

Crafters Crafting Crafters

This Minecraft 1.21 advancement is pretty simple but will require some resources (Image via Mojang)

To complete this advancement, you need to use a crafter block to make another crafter block. It might seem a little confusing, but the process is quite simple and should only require the following resources:

10 iron ingots

Two crafting tables

Two droppers

Four redstone dust

One button

With these resources, you need to craft a crafter block using five iron ingots, a crafting table, a dropper, and two redstone dust. You should place the crafter block, then open its interface and place the resources in the exact same crafting recipe you just did to make their first crafter block. After this, all you have to do is place a button on the side of the first crafter block and press it.

This should activate the first crafter block and use the resources inside to craft a second one, ejecting it and rewarding you with the advancement.

Lighten Up

Lighten Up can be accomplished in different ways in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

With the arrival of copper bulbs in Minecraft 1.21 comes the Lighten Up advancement, which tasks players with scraping a copper bulb with an axe to make it shine brighter. This advancement can be carried out in a few different ways.

The first would be to craft an oxidized copper bulb by combining three blocks of copper that have a matching oxidation level with a blaze rod and redstone dust on a crafting table. You can then place the block wherever you'd like, activate it by connecting it to a lever and turning on the lever, and then right-clicking the copper bulb with an axe.

As an alternative, you can also find an oxidized copper bulb in a trial chamber where they naturally generate. If you find a copper bulb that is lit but has a greenish coloration, you should be able to right-click it with your axe to remove some of the oxidation and complete the advancement.

Who Needs Rockets?

This Minecraft 1.21 advancement can take some practice and timing (Image via Mojang)

Who Needs Rockets? is an advancement that takes some practice. The advancement requires you to launch yourself seven blocks into the air with a wind charge. With that in mind, the first order of business is to collect as many wind charges as possible.

These charges can be obtained by defeating breeze mobs in trial chambers, then placing their breeze rods in the crafting grid and breaking them down into wind charges. From there, you will need to find an area with at least seven blocks of space above them.

Lastly, you will want to jump and then fire a wind charge at the ground underneath you as quickly as possible. It may take a few tries, but with the right timing, a wind charge detonation combined with a quick jump should yield enough momentum to launch you seven blocks vertically.

Under Lock and Key

This Minecraft 1.21 advancement, like many others, requires a trial chamber (Image via Mojang)

This advancement should be relatively straightforward, but you will want to equip quality gear before heading out to accomplish it. Under Lock and Key requires players in Minecraft 1.21 to use a trial key to unlock a vault block, both of which can be found in a trial chamber. Specifically, trial keys are dropped as loot items when you have defeated all the mobs created by a trial spawner.

From there, all you have to do is find a vault in the trial chamber. You should notice them by the face-like texture on the front of the block that opens and makes a clicking sound when you get close to it, and vaults can also be flanked by lit candles to help them stand out. With the vault secured, you need only use your trial key to open the vault and plunder its loot.

Revaulting

This Minecraft 1.21 advancement is similar to "Under Lock and Key" (Image via Mojang)

In many ways, this advancement is identical to "Under Lock and Key" but requires players to find an ominous trial key and ominous vault instead. Fortunately, this is relatively easy to accomplish due to the reworked Bad Omen status effect in Minecraft 1.21. You will want to begin by either defeating pillager raid captains outside of raids or opening standard vaults to get an ominous bottle.

Once you have your ominous bottle, you can head to a trial chamber and consume it, which will convert nearby trial spawners and vaults into their ominous variants. From there, you simply need to defeat the empowered enemies around the ominous spawners to secure an ominous key, which can then be used to open ominous vaults.

Blowback

This Minecraft advancement can be tricky and will require solid timing in combat (Image via Mojang)

Out of all of the advancements added to Minecraft 1.21, this one may be the trickiest. Blowback requires you to deflect the wind charge fired by a breeze mob back at it and kill it. Suffice it to say that this isn't easy and will require practice, but the good news is that trial spawners can create plenty of breezes to practice on and their wind charge projectiles don't deal much base damage.

When it comes to completing this advancement, you need to gear up with your best equipment (Feather Fall-enchanted boots can be helpful). Instead of attacking a breeze in a trial chamber like normal, you should focus on hitting its wind charges with your sword. It's not a bad idea to stand in a relatively enclosed area as well to avoid the bulk of the knockback caused by errant wind charges.

Over-Overkill

This Minecraft 1.21 advancement can also be tricky, but not impossible (Image via Mojang)

The introduction of the mace in Minecraft 1.21 has also brought the Over-Overkill advancement, which requires players to deal 50 hearts' worth of damage in a single hit with the mace's smash attack. This means that you will have to fall 31 blocks in Java Edition and land a mace attack (excluding critical hits) or do the same in Bedrock Edition by falling 83 blocks and landing the attack.

This advancement can be accomplished in many different ways, but one of the simplest is to place a sizable mob like a cow in a one-block-wide enclosure, and then use building blocks to tower up to the required fall distance. You can then jump off and land your smash attack without the mob moving out of the way, and landing the attack should prevent you from taking fall damage.

If you would like, you can also enchant your mace with the Density enchantment to heavily reduce the amount of falling distance needed to deal 50 hearts' worth of damage.

