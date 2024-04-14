How to get Lighten Up advancement in Minecraft

Lighten Up is one of the many new advancements Mojang Studios is set to introduce with the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update. Most of these advancements are connected to the new features coming with the installment. Lighten Up, in particular, is connected to the new copper bulb blocks that will soon be added by the developers.

The new light-emitting block has a unique feature that makes it fascinating to interact with. Here is a short guide to getting the Lighten Up advancement in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Steps to get the Lighten Up advancement in Minecraft

1) Craft or find the new copper bulb

Either craft or find a new copper bulb (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since the Lighten Up advancement is connected to the new copper bulb, you must first find or craft a new block. The crafting recipe consists of three blocks of copper, one blaze rod, and one redstone dust.

Alternatively, copper bulbs can be found naturally generated inside the new trial chamber structure in the Minecraft 1.21 update. The chamber will generate deep underground in the Overworld realm anywhere between Y level 0 and -40. Trial chambers will primarily be lit with copper bulbs, making it easier to find them.

2) Wait for copper bulbs to oxidize or find an already-oxidized block

Since it is made of copper, these new blocks will also be subject to oxidation (Image via Mojang Studios)

When copper was first announced as a new material and block, Mojang Studios added a special oxidation feature to it. This meant that with time, the color and texture of any copper block would change from orange to green.

This also applies to copper bulbs since they are made of the same metal. As they are light-emitting blocks in Minecraft, the developers added a unique effect to oxidation. When the copper bulb oxidizes, the light level of the block will gradually decrease.

To get the Lighten Up advancement, you must wait for the newly crafted copper bulb to oxidize, or find an already oxidized block in the trial chambers.

3) Use an axe on an oxidized copper bulb

Scrape oxidation parts on the copper bulb to unlock the advancement (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you find an oxidized copper block emitting a dim light, take your axe and use it on it. This will essentially allow you to scrape the oxidized parts from the copper bulb in Minecraft and make the block brighter again. Hence, this will unlock the Lighten Up advancement as you have successfully lightened up the copper bulb.