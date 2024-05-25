10 things to bring in trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21

Trial chambers are the largest and most dangerous feature of Minecraft 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials. These underground structures are similar to strongholds in size, but much deadlier due to the abundance of spawners and the variety of dangerous mobs they can spawn. This makes it vital to know the best items to stay safe while looting these structures.

Detailed below are 10 amazing items to bring to a trial chamber, along with what makes them so useful for surviving.

7 things to bring into Minecraft's upcoming trial chambers

1) Golden Apples

Golden apples have several useful effects for staying alive in trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Golden apples, referred to by the community as gapples, are amazing for staying alive in fights. They have several different benefits. The first, and most minor, is that they do restore food, which can allow hearts to regenerate naturally.

Additionally, gapples give players the absorption Minecraft status effect for two minutes and regeneration II for five seconds. This offers players two extra hearts and regenerates two hearts of health.

2) Potions of regeneration

Brewing a potion of regeneration using a ghast tear (Image via Mojang)

Regeneration potions are great additions when entering trial chambers. It is the best Minecraft potion due to how many hearts each can restore. Base regen potions can be brewed in sets of three for a single ghast tear. These basic regen potions restore a total of nine hearts each, for 27 hearts per ghast tear.

They can also be extended with redstone. The effects of doing so are different on Java and Bedrock. Java players get 18 hearts back with extended potions, while Bedrock enthusiasts get 24. Upgraded regeneration potions restore the base nine hearts but in half the time.

3) Potions of instant health

Potions of health require glistering melon slices to brew (Image via Mojang)

Potions of instant health are another useful concoction to bring. They are brewed with glistering melons, making Minecraft melon seeds a great item to hunt for early. Their basic version restores two hearts. When upgraded with glowstone, they restore four hearts. They are amazing panic potions, capable of restoring almost half the player's HP. Their utility in the combat-heavy trial chambers is obvious.

4) Potions of strength

`Brewing a potion of strength with blaze powder (Image via Mojang)

The final items to bring in large numbers to trial chambers are strength potions. These potions are brewed using blaze powder and make players much deadlier in melee combat. Their effects differ significantly between the game's versions.

Java strength potions increase melee damage by 1.5 hearts by default and by three hearts when upgraded using glowstone. Bedrock strength potions increase melee damage by 30% plus half a heart at the base and 69% plus 0.65 hearts of damage when upgraded.

5) Abundant food

Golden carrots are one of the game's best foods, perfect for trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Keeping the hunger meter full is one of the most important things for staying alive in the game. Having high hunger allows players to sprint and regenerate hearts. Furthermore, running out of hunger will actually cause damage in the form of starvation. Bringing extra stacks of Minecraft's best food is recommended, as it gets eaten quite quickly as damage starts to stack up.

6) Shields

Shields are very important for surviving dangerous encounters (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's customizable shields are one of the game's most important items for survival. Shields can be held in the player's offhand and raised to absorb attacks. Any attacks taken this way won't deal damage to the player but to the shield in the form of durability damage. This makes shields vital to survival, so having extras for when they start to break due to prolonged combat is almost necessary.

7) Milk

Milk is invaluable for staving off poison effects (Image via Mojang)

Milk is a strangely useful item for trial chambers. It can cure poison, which can be inflicted both by cave spiders and the new bogged skeleton variant. Poison is particularly dangerous to armored players, as it can inflict huge damage even through the armor's damage reduction. Bringing a few buckets of milk to cure particularly scary bouts of poison should make trial chambers much easier.

8) Backup Armor

Backup armor can even be kept on armor stands for decoration when not in use (Image via Mojang)

Armor, especially Minecraft god armor, is incredibly important to surviving fights. It can reduce incoming damage by a huge amount. Armor is also very durable, especially when enchanted. This makes it quite unlikely to break. However, if it does, it's almost certain death due to how much more damage starts being incurred. Having backup sets of armor is both safe and smart.

9) Extra arrows

Arrows should be brought in large numbers as they will get used up quickly (Image via Mojang)

Arrows are quite important for staying alive in Minecraft's deadly trial chambers. The ability to attack hostile mobs from a distance, outside of melee range, helps reduce the damage players risk taking. Their importance means that they also get used up quickly. Make sure to bring several stacks of arrows to ensure that bows can be used for the entirety of the chamber.

10) Armadillo scutes

An armadillo farm should provide more than enough scutes to keep wolves safe (Image via Mojang)

One of the best parts of Minecraft's Armored Paws update is wolf armor. This item can be placed on tamed wolves. It directly absorbs HP damage as durability damage, similar to shields. This makes wolf armor invaluable for keeping tamed wolves alive, so having a supply of armadillo scutes to keep the armor from breaking is essential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback