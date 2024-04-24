7 things you missed in Minecraft Armored Paws update

Minecraft's Armored Paws is the latest update in the game. Known as 1.20.5 on Java and 1.20.80 on Bedrock, it brings a few major features to the sandbox game. These include wolf armor to keep the fuzzy friends in the fight for longer, as well as armadillos to keep savannas and badlands feeling livelier and more worth visiting.

Detailed below are seven smaller, but still significant, changes made within the Minecraft Armored Paws update that players might not have even noticed.

7 changes in Minecraft Armored Paws you might have missed

1) Dispensers can brush armadillos

A basic armadillo scute farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The main use of armadillos, in terms of survival, is collecting scutes to make powerful new Minecraft wolf armor to protect tamed wolves in combat. However, having to go out and manually collect armadillo scutes can be a drag, especially if making wolf armor is the last thing a player needs to do before setting out to take on an elusive woodland mansion or have a similar journey.

Thankfully, brushes placed within dispensers will automatically brush any armadillos in front of them, dropping scutes. This means that players could, if desired, fully automate the crafting of wolf armor sets via 1.21's upcoming experimental crafter block.

2) Armadillos won't roll up when on a leash

Even armadillos on leads attached to fences will avoid rolling up (Image via Mojang)

One of the most unique behaviors of armadillos is their ability to roll up, increasing their resistance when they perceive anything they see as a threat. While this does include the undead, which makes sense, it also includes the player running.

This mechanic might seem like it will make setting up an armadillo farm slow and arduous. However, thankfully, armadillos will ignore this tendency when on a lead. This means that players should have no issue bringing any armadillos to farms quickly and relatively painlessly.

3) Wolf health doubled

Extra health makes wolves better fighters, even without armor (Image via Mojang)

There were a few minor adjustments made to wolves within Armored Paws to help make them better combatants, even outside of the dyeable wolf armor the update added. The first of these changes increased the amount of health wolves have from 10 hearts to 20 hearts.

This is countered by the fact that wolves no longer have resistance to environmental damage. At worst, this will mean wolves have effectively the same heart pool. At best, they will be even more surviveable against other threats.

4) Feeding wolves heals twice as much

Healing wolves will be much less cost intensive now (Image via Mojang)

The second minor wolf change introduced with Armored Paws that players might not have noticed is the fact that wolves heal twice as effectively with food items.

This change would be very insignificant on its own, but when combined with the fact that wolves have twice as much health and that wolf armor will completely absorb damage, it becomes huge.

5) Bug fixes

Fortune means even a small sweet berry farm should produce more than enough (Image via Mojang)

Armored Paws is also coming with a bunch of different bug fixes — 18, to be precise. This isn't counting the plethora of bugs fixed in previews and snapshots for Armored Paws, either.

Some of the harder-to-notice bug fixes include making Fortune, one of Minecraft's best enchantments, work with sweet berries and fixing an issue where beds could break or turn invisible when placed over chunk borders.

6) Wolf spawns changed

This change mostly helps wolves in old-growth taigas (Image via Mojang)

One of the biggest, and most shown off, features from Armored Paws are the different new Minecraft wolf fur patterns exclusive to different biomes.

However, a smaller, less noticeable change also coming with Armored Paws has expanded the blocks wolves can spawn on in certain biomes. These blocks include coarse dirt and podzol, which should make finding new wolves slightly easier.

7) Spiders and cave spiders run away from armadillos

A spider running from an armadillo (Image via Mojang)

One feature of Minecraft's armadillos that might have gone unnoticed is the fact that they scare off both spiders and cave spiders. This is similar to how cats can repel creepers or phantoms and should make armadillos a staple for base perimeters.

Players will no longer need to build spider-proof walls since armadillos will stop them from climbing all together.