Minecraft 1.21: How to use new potions and their effects

Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update right around the corner, now is the best time to look into its many features. There's a huge amount of content to become familiar with in less than two weeks until June 13, when the update releases. Some of the most interesting parts of this content are the four new potion types included in Tricky Trials.

Everything players need to know about these potions, from how to brew and use them to their effects, can be found detailed below.

How to brew Minecraft 1.21's potions and their effects

1) Potion of Infestation

Brewing a cheap infestation potion using a stone block (Image via Mojang)

Potions of Infestation will, as the name suggests, infest the mobs they are used on. This will cause infested mobs to spawn one or two silverfish 10% of the time they are hit.

Potions of Infestation are quite cheap, requiring only a piece of smooth stone and an Awkward Potion to brew. It cannot be powered up or extended, but it can be converted into a splash or lingering potion to effect several mobs. There is also a tipped Arrow of Infestation.

Using a Potion of Infestation is as easy as drinking one or throwing one of the AOE potions into a group. Don't try to infest a Minecraft boss mob or other silverfish, as they are immune to the effect.

2) Potion of Oozing

Using a slime block to brew oozing potions (Image via Mojang)

Oozing is the most interesting and useful of the new Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials' potions. It applies the oozing effect, which causes entities with the effect to split into two medium slimes on death. These can then be killed, and they will drop slime balls.

Potions of Oozing are brewed in a brewing stand by combining an Awkward Potion with a slime block. This might seem like a lot of slime for only three potions, but clever use will more than pay for that, as detailed below.

Using Oozing Potions is mostly the same as the rest of the Tricky Trials potions: throw a splash or lingering variant into a group of hostile Minecraft mobs for the best effect. Oozing Potions are particularly useful, though, due to being great for farming slime balls. Hitting a large group of mobs with one and then killing the slimes with a looting sword is guaranteed to net a slime ball profit.

3) Potion of Weaving

Brewing a potion of weaving using a cobweb (Image via Mojang)

Potions of Weaving apply a status effect of the same name. The weaving effect will cause entities to explode into cobwebs on death. The number of cobwebs is between two and three within a 7x7x7 cube centered on the mob. This is actually the first time that cobwebs have been a farmable, renewable resource. The effect also allows entities to move through cobwebs slightly faster.

Potions of Weaving are brewed by combining an Awkward Potion with a cobweb. There are not powered-up versions, but there are splash, lingering, and tipped arrow variants for players wanting alternate methods for applying the effect.

Using the potion for farming is easy, as players just need to throw a splash potion at a large group of mobs. Additionally, drinking it can make exploring Minecraft's ancient abandoned mineshafts less lethal, as the cobwebs in them will slow players down less.

4) Potion of Wind Charging

Brewing a potion of wind charging (Image via Mojang)

Potion of Wind Charging applies the wind-charged effect. This Minecraft status effect causes entities to release bursts of air on death. These are similar in nature to wind charges, which the effect is named after.

To brew a Potion of Wind Charging, simply combine a breeze rod, dropped by Minecraft's new breeze mobs, with an Awkward Potion in a brewing stand. As with all the other Tricky Trials potions, there are regular, splash, and lingering variants, along with tipped arrows.

Using it is as simple as tossing a splash potion into a group of mobs. Then, they should start flinging each other around as they are killed, potentially causing chain reactions of fall-damage deaths.

