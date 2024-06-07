With Minecraft 1.21 less than a week away from its release, developers at Mojang Studios are preparing the game for an exciting update. Even though the update is going to release on June 13, there are still some pending bug fixes that are being addressed in pre-releases.
Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 4 brings an interesting small change to how Blast and Fire Protection work. Previously, the effects of these enchantments didn't stack properly, and players could get away with enchanting only one piece of armor with Blast/Fire Protection. With pre-release 4, this issue has been fixed. Players will now have to wear a complete enchanted set to get the full benefit; otherwise, the damage reduction will be lowered.
Other than this change, Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 4 has quite a few bug fixes related to the Wind Charge and Wind Burst enchantments. A bug that allowed a mace to have the Sharpness enchantment was also fixed in this release. Here are the official patch notes for Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 4.
Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 4 patch notes
Changes
- The "Burning Time" reduction effect of Fire Protection and "Knockback Resistance" effect of Blast Protection now stack from wearing several pieces
- To get the maximum benefit of these effects, you now need to wear a full set of enchanted armor
- Wearing a fully enchanted armor set still grants the same effect as in 1.20.6
- Wearing only a single piece of enchanted armor now has reduced effect compared to before
- After a Primed TNT has gone through a Nether Portal, it will no longer be able to destroy Nether Portal blocks
Fixed bugs in 1.21 pre-release 4
- MC-270540 - The prevention of fall damage from wind charges is not retained upon reloading the world
- MC-271971 - Wind Charges sometimes don't prevent fall damage
- MC-272933 - Fire protection burning time reduction now stacks for every piece of armor
- MC-272935 - Blast protection explosion knockback resistance now stacks for every piece of armor
- MC-272947 - Boat clutching after using a wind charge results in the player taking fall damage
- MC-272948 - Wind Burst damages the player twice on one use, even when using Wind Charges
- MC-272981 - Using a wind charge to stop the fall damage after using the wind burst enchantment doesn't correctly cancel the damage
- MC-272982 - Mace can have sharpness
Overall, Minecraft 1.21 pre-release 4 is a small patch. This shouldn't be surprising as the Tricky Trials update is nearing its release. With Minecraft 1.21 release date on the horizon, Mojang is probably focusing on minor fixes and optimizations.
