Minecraft 1.21 seems to be a great update for all parkour lovers

The last few major Minecraft updates have all brought small changes and additions to help the game's bustling parkour community flourish. Minecraft 1.21, the title's next major update, is shaping up to do the same, with the new wind charge item having many exciting uses that give players new movement options and upgrade some old ones.

While the discoveries and changes that are detailed below are currently accurate, players should keep in mind that they are currently experimental and subject to change.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

How wind charges unlock new Minecraft parkour potential

Long Jumps

Wind charges allow players to jump much farther (Image via Mojang)

One of the most important things that parkour players gain from the addition of wind charges in Minecraft is the ability to clear much larger gaps with jumps.

A regular sprint jump will clear, at best, a four-block gap. A player who throws a charge at the crest of their jump will see this doubled to eight blocks. However, players can increase this distance to a dozen blocks by jumping at the same time they throw the wind charge.

Players wearing an elytra during this timed jump can then take flight to travel nearly 30 blocks off of a single jump.

Vertical air

The different jump heights achievable with wind charges (Image via Mojang)

Parkour players do not just benefit from using wind charges to get more distance in their jumps. Wind charges can also have a huge impact on how high up players are able to jump.

A regular, vanilla jump can only get players one block up. Using a wind charge while grounded doubles this to two blocks of height. This can be doubled again to four blocks if players use a wind charge at the apex of their jump's arc. This can be doubled a third time, though, through the use of the same timed jump mentioned earlier. This results in players having a massive eight-block vertical jump.

However, should this eight-block jump prove short, there is one more trick that gets players an extra three blocks of vertical jump height for a total of 11. The trick is to crouch. For some reason, the jump trick gives a few more blocks of height when crouched. This trick also works when grounded, resulting in crouched players going up three blocks from the floor rather than two.

Walljumps

Wind charges have another interesting quirk, as players can use them to scale flat walls and sheer cliffs. The timing is difficult, but the concept of the trick is simple.

Players need to simply face a flat surface, look straight down, and throw a charge. Once airborne, they need to angle the camera so that it touches the lower portion of the lowest block they can face on the wall. They can then throw another charge while they still have upward momentum.

If done properly, this second charge should continue moving players up. Then, these throws can be chained together, allowing players to hop straight up walls.

Minecraft's MLG trick

Wind charges might even be able to replace water buckets on a parkour hot bar. Water buckets are very well known within the Minecraft community as a great backup item due to their ability to nullify fall damage. The wind charge can do the very same thing while also being nether-safe and stackable up to 64. This distinguishes it from most other throwables, which stack up to 16, if at all.

While a useful mechanic, this application applies more to players trying to parkour in survival worlds, as death matters very little in specifically built Minecraft parkour servers.

Parkour is about to become a lot more interesting due to wind charges' impact depending on the angle of the throw, the distance of the explosion from the player, and if they are crouched, standing, or jumping. This insane granularity means there is a lot to learn.

Parkour's skill ceiling in Minecraft is about to be raised even further. It should come as no surprise that many parkour players are ready for wind charges to make their official debut with the Minecraft 1.21 update.