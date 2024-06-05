Minecraft 1.21 soundtracks: Where do new ambient sounds play

Minecraft is about to get one of its biggest updates that will not only improve its combat and exploration aspect but also make multiple tweaks and improvements in quality of life. This includes the nine new ambient soundtracks coming in the upcoming update, some of which are specific to biomes as well.

With dozens of changes coming to Minecraft, it can be hard to keep track of all of them. In this article, we will list down all the new soundtracks coming to the game, along with the regions where players can hear them play.

New soundtracks in Minecraft

The new soundtracks will be coming to Minecraft with the Tricky Trials update (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft 1.21 update, officially termed Tricky Trials, is set to arrive on June 13, 2024. With a ton of new things coming to the game, what surprised many players was the addition of nine new interesting soundtracks. These soundtracks will change the ambiance of the game.

Trending

So here are all the new Minecraft soundtracks and all the regions they will be played in:

Eld Unknown: Composed by Lena Raine, Eld Unknown can be heard in the deep dark and the dripstone cave. This soundtrack has a mysterious and tense vibe that adds to the effect of the deep dark and the dripstone cave. yakusoku: Composed by Kumi Tanioka, yakusoku will be in all biomes that do not have a specific set of music. This track has a serene and immersive vibe to it and would be perfect to listen to during the night. Deeper: This is another soundtrack that will be played in the deep dark and the dripstone caves. The track was composed by Lena Raine and it too has a tense progression perfect for the two biomes. Puzzlebox: Composed by Aaron Cherof, Puzzlebox will be played on any biome that does not have a specified soundtrack. The track feels meditative and intense at the same time. Featherfall: Another track composed by Aaron Cherof, Featherfall can be heard mostly in the badlands, cherry groves, lush caves, and flower forests but is not limited to these biomes. The track will also be played in any biome that does not have a specific music assigned to it. pokopoko: Composed by Kumi Tanioka, pokopoko can be heard in "sharp" regions of the game such as dripstone caves, snowy slopes, groves, and jagged peaks. The music has some sharp notes to go along with the peaks found in these biomes. Endless: Another track composed by Lena Raine, Endless can be heard in the jagged peaks, groves, snowy slopes, and dripstone caves regions of the game. komorebi: We have yet another track from Kumi Tanioka in the form of komorebi. It will be played in any biome that does not have a specific soundtrack assigned to it. Watcher: Another one of Aaron Cherof's compositions, Watcher, will be played in any biome that does not have a specific music track assigned to it. This track is perhaps the most nostalgic of all.

All the tracks detailed in the article are set to enter Minecraft with the Tricky Trials update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback