Minecraft Tricky Trials release date and what to expect

Minecraft Tricky Trials release date has finally been revealed, and the update is set to come out on June 13, 2024. This massive update is set to bring a ton of new content to the game. From new mobs such as the bogged and the Breeze to new items such as the powerful mace, there’s a minecart full of items coming with the update, and we now know when it will be available for everyone to download and enjoy.

Let's look at the interesting parts of the Tricky Trials update. Some major features are the highlight of the update, but the little changes are the real show stealer here, having a highly positive impact on the gameplay.

Minecraft Tricky Trials release date

The Tricky Trials update will be officially released to the public on June 13, 2024. The time of the release has not been revealed yet. In just a few more days, everyone will be exploring the dangerous areas of the trial chamber and fighting the challenging new hostile mob Breeze.

But that’s not all. The bogged, a skeleton variant that shoots arrows with poisoned tips, will also be coming into the swamp biomes of the game along with the trial chambers. The funny thing is that players can use the shears on them and get two mushrooms. That would be the most dangerous way of making a mushroom stew.

The list of new items also includes the mace, which will be the most powerful weapon in Minecraft. It can be crafted using the breeze rod and the heavy core block, which can be found in the vault, another interesting item coming to the game with the update. All these additions just make the wait for the Minecraft Tricky Trials release date even harder.

The trial chambers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

These are the most talked about additions coming with this update. What many people may not know is that Mojang Studios is improving the Nether portal. For example, after the update, players can take a passenger with them through the Nether portal.

The Nether portal has also been tweaked to allow minecarts to enter it. This means that players can continue to travel from the overworld to the Nether on a minecart without any issues or delay. These improvements will make transportation in the game much better.

Apart from these updates, there are a ton of gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and many changes under the hood to make the game better. It is also worth noting that there could be new additions to the update before it is finally released. So all we can do is wait for the Minecraft 1.21 update to drop and check it ourselves.

