When is Minecraft 1.21 update coming out? Release countdown

The upcoming Minecraft update, officially called the Tricky Trials, is one of the most exciting and impactful updates the game has seen in years. It adds a ton of new items and mobs - from the powerful new mace to the menacing Breeze, a new hostile entity, there are so many things coming to fans.

So when exactly is the update going to come to Minecraft? It's been a while and players want to know how much longer they must wait before exploring the dangerous trial chambers and fighting the Bogged and the Breeze. While the release time for Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update isn't known yet, the date is confirmed - June 13, 2024.

Minecraft 1.21 update release date countdown

The Tricky Trials update is one of the biggest update the game has seen in years (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios has finally revealed the release date for the Minecraft 1.21 update. Keeping the trend going for mid-year releases, it will release the Tricky Trials update for the public on June 13, 2024. So this means there’s still over two weeks of wait time left.

When exactly the update will be released for everyone across the globe has not been revealed. However, a time that would be perfect for almost all the countries seems like the logical choice for Mojang Studios. The best guess for Minecraft 1.21 update's release time is 10 AM to 12 PM EDT or 8 PM to 10 PM IST.

Coming to the update, the Minecraft Tricky Trials update is bringing more than just new mobs and items to the game. Recent patch notes titled 1.21 Pre-Release added many minor changes to the game’s behavior to improve the quality-of-life elements.

One such change was to do with the Nether portal. The Nether portal has been revamped to make it better and more useful. For example, now players can take another mob as a passenger through the portal in a boat or animal mob that allows two passengers like a camel.

Not just that, now players can directly enter the Nether portal in a minecart, making traveling longer distances on track much easier. There’s no need to stand on the portal and wait for the animation to teleport them and then use the minecart.

Apart from these changes, there have been multiple refinements done to Minecraft's other elements. The mace’s properties have been tweaked, and some other parameters of the trial chambers and the vault have also been updated. We’ll have to wait till June to see what the final update looks like.

