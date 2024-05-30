Minecraft 1.21 update will buff the Nether transportation technique

Minecraft just keeps getting better and it seems that Mojang Studios are nowhere near stopping the series of improvements for the game. With tons of different bug fixes and the addition of new features, players are finally getting what they wanted for years, and one such improvement just made things even better.

The developers at Mojang Studios released the Minecraft 1.21 Pre-Release for the Java version and it added many new features while fixing existing ones. The change that stood out from others was the ability to drive a minecart through a portal, something players wanted the game to have for years.

Here’s everything about the Pre-Release and the Nether portal changes that can totally change the game’s transportation system. Let’s get started.

Minecraft 1.21 update will change the Nether transportation

The Nether portal is getting better (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Nether is not just a fiery hell of dangerous mobs and lava, but it is also used to travel the overworld. Since the Nether is smaller than the overworld, one block traveled in the Nether will move players eight blocks. This means that players can move less in the Nether and cover more distance in the overworld in Minecraft.

Currently, it is not possible for players to take a passenger with them to the Nether. This means that if a player was taking a mob such as the villager in a boat or a camel, the villager would have been left behind. This has changed.

Now, players can take a passenger with them in a boat or another animal such as the camel and both passengers will be transported to the Nether. This makes transporting mobs so much easier and better. That’s not all, though.

The latest Pre-Release has now added the ability to travel through the Nether portal on a minecart. This means that players can just build the tracks through the portal and travel without the need to stop and stand in the portal and then wait for the animation to finish.

This little change can ease up a lot of issues of traveling, making the Nether portal more accessible. This change, along with the ability to take passengers shows that Mojang Studios are buffing up the Nether portal, making it much better.

Apart from these changes, the Pre-Release has also changed some other aspects of the upcoming features. The mace in Minecraft will have an attack speed of 0.6 and now players can make double doors using doors of different materials as well.

