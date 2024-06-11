Minecraft 1.21 update checklist: 5 things to do before Tricky Trials update

Minecraft 1.21, also known as the Tricky Trials update, is barreling full speed ahead toward its June 13, 2024, release date. Even though its arrival is imminent, there are still a few days left for players to prepare for Tricky Trials' new content. But what should fans prioritize ahead of the update? What will benefit them ahead of the upcoming additions and features?

While players are free to prepare for Minecraft 1.21 in whatever way they see fit, it doesn't hurt to take a look at a few of the best preparatory steps that can be taken ahead of time. This way, fans can have a somewhat easier time at taking on the new challenges and tasks in the Tricky Trials update when it makes its debut in a few days.

5 things to do before Minecraft Tricky Trials is released

1) Equip quality weapons and armor

Players will need protection when they head into Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers are considered mid-level challenges and shouldn't be as difficult as battles against the Ender Dragon, Wither, or Warden, they can be dangerous all the same. With that in mind, players will want to be well-equipped before heading into a trial chamber for the first time, and they'll want to have some quality armor and melee weapons at the ready.

It also isn't a bad idea to bring along some light source blocks, like lanterns or torches, as well as some honey and/or milk, just in case players encounter the bogged from a trial spawner block. Their poisonous arrows can be neutralized with either milk or honey.

2) Progress worlds past five in-game days

Progressing Minecraft worlds beyond five days allows more opportunities for ominous trials (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft 1.21, players can trigger ominous trials by consuming ominous bottles and entering trial chambers, increasing the danger and the rewards. While ominous bottles can be obtained in trial chambers themselves, it's also possible to collect them from defeating pillager raid captains. However, these pillager patrols can only spawn after a world has aged beyond five in-game days.

Even though these patrols only have a 20% chance to spawn between 10- to 11-minute delays, they're a great way to easily get ominous bottles without heading directly into a trial chamber and rummaging through its vaults and reward chests.

3) Stock up on blaze powder and glass bottles

Four new status effects in Minecraft 1.21 have opened the path to new potions (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.21 has introduced four new status effects (omitting the reworked Bad Omen effect) known as Infestation, Oozing, Weaving, and Wind Charged, allowing players to create new potions and tipped arrows that use these effects. Since this is the case, it isn't a bad idea to collect blaze powder and glass bottles ahead of time, especially if players plan to do plenty of potion brewing in Tricky Trials.

Moreover, since the new potions in question will be needed to craft their corresponding tipped arrows, players are essentially taking care of two tasks at once by collecting plenty of potion-brewing resources.

4) Find a swamp hut or two

Swamp huts can make for great sources of redstone dust in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

Swamp huts and witches usually aren't a high priority for most Minecraft players, but this may change somewhat in anticipation of the 1.21 update. Specifically, witches will now drop more redstone dust (approximately four to eight dust per kill), making witch huts a much more viable farm for collecting redstone dust in addition to other resources and potion ingredients.

Creating a witch farm can be a time and resource-consuming process, but players still have a few days before the 1.21 update drops, and there's no hurry. Fans can always complete their farm afterward and still reap the rewards.

5) Gather some honeycombs

Honeycombs will be useful for version 1.21's new copper blocks (Image via Mojang)

With so many new copper block variants arriving in the 1.21 update, some players may want to avoid seeing them oxidize in the open air. This is particularly true of the new copper bulb block, which loses maximum light level as it oxidizes. With this in mind, it's not a bad idea to shear a few bee hives/nests once they're filled with honey to collect honeycombs.

By combining honeycombs with different copper blocks, players can wax them and prevent the oxidization process, keeping the blocks pristine in their current state. Plus, honeycombs can be used to make plenty of other goodies like candles and additional beehives.