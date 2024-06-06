7 things to know before entering trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21

Trial chambers, the largest and most impressive feature of the quickly approaching Minecraft Tricky Trials update, are as dangerous as they are nuanced and complex. There are a huge number of interesting mechanics, features, and bits of information associated with trial chambers. Since they are so deadly, learning their quirks is highly recommended to avoid an untimely demise.

Detailed below are seven different pieces of information that are vital to surviving trial chambers, increasing the chances that players are able to maximize their loot from these structures.

7 things to keep in mind about Minecraft's trial chambers

1) More players means more mobs

The more players the deadlier trial chambers become (Image via Mojang)

By far, the most important thing to keep in mind before entering a trial chamber in Minecraft is that the number of players the structure detects will influence the number of mobs spawned.

By default, each trial spawner can produce six mobs total before entering cooldown. And of these six, only two can spawn at a time. Each additional player increases the number of total mobs by two and the number of simultaneous mobs by one. This means larger groups will cause trial chambers to become incredibly hectic.

2) Trial chambers have lethal mobs

Breeze are one of the deadlier mobs in trial chambers, despite their low damage (Image via Mojang)

It's important to know what hostile Minecraft mobs can be found within trial chambers to adequately prepare.

Trial chambers have quite a deadly selection of hostile mobs. The deadliest are husks, baby zombies, breeze, strays, cave spiders, and bogged.

Husks and baby zombies are undead mobs that can quickly drain a player's hunger bar and are hard to hit due to their small hit boxes, respectively. However, their main threat comes from body blocking deadlier mobs.

Cave spiders and bogged are deadly for one reason: they poison players. This can deal huge damage, even through Minecraft god armor.

Strays and breeze, on the other hand, are deadly because they can directly influence how players move around. Strays attack with arrows of slowness, making it harder for players to avoid other attacks or escape danger.

Minecraft's new breeze deals almost no direct damage with wind charges but flings entities around. This can cause more spawners to activate, making fights deadlier.

3) Potions are highly recommended

Alchemy is a great way to get extra power for trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Many of Minecraft's best potions are incredibly handy in trial chambers. For example, potions of regeneration and instant healing should keep players alive, while potions of strength make hostile mobs easier to take out. Feather-falling potions also make the drops and labyrinthine nature of trial chambers less dangerous.

Additionally, milk can remove all status effects in case too many negative ones start to add up. Honey can be consumed to remove poison while maintaining positive potion effects.

Debuff potions are also useful for these Minecraft structures. Weakness and slowness make the hostile mobs that spawn much less lethal, while potions of instant harm can finish off weakened enemies. Finally, the new oozing potion can make it possible to farm slime balls during the entire process.

4) Trial spawners have mob-specific designs

Learning these designs can make trial chambers much easier to tackle (Image via Mojang)

An important piece of knowledge to have when entering trial chambers is which trial spawners are associated with each of the previously mentioned mobs. Spawners will have unique blocks and decorations around them to demonstrate which mob they spawn visually.

For example, breeze mobs have spawners on a base of chiseled copper and tuff blocks. Husks, on the other hand, feature spawners with chiseled copper and sandstone underneath. Baby zombies have three blocks as their foundation: a split between chiseled copper, cobblestone, and mossy cobblestone.

Learning which spawners spawn which mobs can help players avoid wandering too close to trial spawners of deadly mobs accidentally.

5) Bad Omen makes trial chambers harder

Bad omen's application can be controlled now (Image via Mojang)

Bad Omen received quite a revamp in Tricky Trials. The effect is no longer applied automatically by defeating raid captains. It is now applied by consuming ominous bottles, which drop from raid captains and vaults found in trial chambers.

The important factor to keep in mind, however, is that entering a trial chamber while under the effects of Bad Omen will convert it to trial omen. This is a new status effect that causes trial spawners to spawn harder enemies.

If these harder enemies are defeated, though, players might get ominous keys needed to open ominous vaults. These have much better loot than regular vaults, including the heavy cores needed to craft the new Minecraft mace weapon.

6) Trial spawners don't care about light level

A breeze trial spawner (Image via Mojang)

Another very important fact regarding Minecraft trial spawners is that they don't care about light levels. This makes them unique among the game's spawers, as the rest of them need darkness to spawn mobs.

Trial spawners just care about whether they detect a player. If they do, and they aren't on cooldown, mobs will spawn no matter what.

7) Pots can have rare items

Pots found in the halls of a trial chamber (Image via Mojang)

The decorated pots normally made using Minecraft archeology generate naturally within the halls and corridors of trial chambers. Breaking them is always worth it, as they can have some genuinely amazing items in them.

For example, players can potentially get trial keys, diamonds, blocks of emeralds, blocks of diamond, or the Creator (Music Box) music disc.

