Minecraft 1.21 update gets first official snapshot, adds 20 paintings and new music tracks

These are exciting times for Minecraft players as Mojang Studios has been steadily releasing new content. The game recently got the armadillo, new wolf variants, and the much-needed wolf armor. And now, all eyes are set on the upcoming update. As another treat for the players, the developers just released the first official snapshot for the upcoming update, adding a lot of interesting items to the game.

Players are eagerly waiting for the Minecraft 1.21 update as this is one of the biggest the game has seen. So what does the official snapshot for the 1.21 update bring about? Let’s find out.

Minecraft 1.21 Snapshot 24w18a adds paintings, music tracks, and more

The first snapshot adds new music and paintings to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The release page on the official website calls this snapshot the first for the Minecraft 1.21 update; judging by the content it adds to the game, we can say that the final update is going to be even more exciting. Officially titled Snapshot 24w18a, the beta update adds 20 new paintings to the game. Yes, you read that right. Mojang Studios has added 20 new beautiful paintings to Minecraft.

It had been years since Mojang Studios had added new art, and a new set was thus sorely needed. 15 paintings have been created by artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand, and the other five are by Sarah Boeving.

So for all the players who want to just make a house in the game with a peaceful farm nearby, this is going to be the perfect addition. They are not limited to a few paintings to decorate their base. With almost 50 models to choose from now, they are going to be spoilt for choice.

New paintings added to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

But paintings are not the only thing added via this snapshot. Apart from the visual changes, players are going to notice something different in the ambience. Mojang Studios has also added nine new soundtracks in Minecraft. These have the essence of the classic game music, but also the element of something new — perfect for the upcoming Tricky Trials update. What’s even more interesting is that these new soundtracks are biome-specific, meaning that they will only play in certain areas.

Other than that, the snapshot also brings three new music discs. The Minecraft 24w18a patch notes contain more details about the snapshot.