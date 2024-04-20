Minecraft teases new music tracks for upcoming 1.21 update

Mojang Studios recently teased a snippet of an upcoming soundtrack for the Minecraft 1.21 update on their official social media handles. As the 1.20.5 update is nearly complete, Mojang Studios is now focused on the upcoming major update, 1.21. Apart from various new features, the developers have also worked on a brand new soundtrack.

Here is everything to know about the new soundtrack coming to the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Mojang Studios teases new soundtrack coming to Minecraft 1.21 update

How did Mojang Studios tease the new soundtrack for the Minecraft 1.21 update?

Since the Swedish game developers did not want to reveal the entire soundtrack on official streaming websites or YouTube, they posted a small snippet of the music on their social media handles like Instagram and X.

Along with the music, Mojang added a unique looping animation of a player jumping around the new trial chamber and interacting with different redstone contraptions and jukeboxes.

The music itself was extremely peaceful. The main instrument could be a piano with a good amount of reverb to make the music even more immersive.

How to pre-save the new Minecraft 1.21 update soundtrack?

Pre-save option for the game's new soundtrack coming with the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Along with revealing how the new soundtrack would sound, Mojang Studios added a link to the post from where players can pre-save the soundtrack.

Pre-saving a song means that it will automatically be saved on your preferred streaming service once it is released. As of now, Mojang Studios has not announced whether the soundtrack will be released before or with the 1.21 update.

Nonetheless, one can click the link provided in the post and pre-save the new music on a streaming platform.

Major features coming to Minecraft 1.21 update

The soundtrack is only one small feature compared to the list of in-game features the Minecraft 1.21 update will come with.

A new trial chamber structure will be coming with this update. It will generate deep underground in the Overworld and contain several new trial spawner blocks that summon a certain number of various hostile mobs. New vault blocks can be found in the trial chambers, which will reward explorers with valuable loot when unlocked.

The trial chambers will also spawn two new mobs coming with the update: Breeze and Bogged. Breeze is a wind-inspired mob that will shoot wind charges and zoom across an area quickly. Bogged, on the other hand, is simply a new variant of the skeleton mob naturally spawning in mangroves and regular swamps. It will shoot poisonous arrows towards players.

Crafter is an upcoming block that will allow players to automatically craft items and drop them in the world whenever a redstone signal is passed through it.

Mojang Studios is also adding a new weapon called the mace, a hammer-like melee weapon that has unique damage mechanics. Its attack damage will increase as a player's falling height increases, making it one of the overpowered weapons in the game.

These are only some of the features that will be added to the 1.21 update.

