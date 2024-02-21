Minecraft 1.21 update is missing one feature common in most major updates

As the expected release window for Minecraft update 1.21 draws closer, and the list of confirmed features starts to see fewer and fewer additions, there have been some interesting additions in experimental versions. Wind charges and bogged have both been added, for example, though there is one notable feature suspiciously absent from Mojang's advertising.

But what addition has yet to be confirmed on Minecraft update 1.21's list of features, and why is this absence so noteworthy?

Minecraft 1.21 is missing one big feature

The update's missing content

The biggest thing currently missing from the list of confirmed 1.21 content is a new biome. Now, while it may seem strange to harp on the fact that update 1.21 is confirmed to be adding any biomes, it is undeniable that lacking a biome will set this version apart from most of the other recent game updates.

It is always possible that Mojang still plans on adding a totally new biome and has just yet to announce it. However, the lack of communication has some players worried.

While this might be frustrating, the Minecraft community has instead used it to fuel speculation about what else update 1.21 might contain. Reddit user u/Sandrosian comments that they hope Mojang takes this opportunity to add some content to more lacking biomes rather than leaving any other Minecraft content incomplete, an all too familiar habit of Mojang's.

Other update biomes

A warped forest is one of the biomes added in the Nether update. (Image via Mojang)

Every update since the game's Nether update has featured at least one biome in some way. Update 1.20 included the beautiful pink cherry grove biome, while Update 1.19 brought with it the warm, frog-filled mangrove swamps and the sculk-infested deep dark biomes.

Minecraft 1.17 and 1.18 are two halves of what was originally one update, and they brought lush caves where players can hunt for the rare blue axolotl along with stalagmite and stalactite-filled dripstone caves. This finally allowed players to farm lava, making it a great addition.

Last but not least, update 1.16, or the Nether update, brought several new biomes used to overhaul the Nether completely. While some of these biomes, such as the soul sand valleys and basalt deltas, are empty stretches devoid of nearly all life, the giant mushroom-ridden warped and crimson forests are a different story, teeming with overgrowth in defiance of the Nether itself.