Minecraft 1.21 update is now almost ready for its release

Minecraft's 1.21 update, also known as the Tricky Trials update, should be on the cusp of release. Many fans have speculated that the patch could be released as soon as June 7, 2024, based on the past few years of major update releases, but the debut of the latest Bedrock Edition preview shines even more light on the imminent launch of the Tricky Trials update.

By examining the release schedule of Minecraft's Java snapshots and Bedrock Previews, players can understand to a degree where Mojang's developmental processes have progressed. In this case, Bedrock Edition Preview 1.21.10.20, based on its version number, shows that Mojang is already finished with the 1.21 update and is focusing on the updates to follow it.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

Why Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.21.10.20 suggests that the 1.21 update will be released soon

Minecraft Preview 1.21.10.20 suggests that Mojang has already finished all of the base 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Due to how Mojang numbers its releases for Minecraft (including experimental ones like snapshots and previews), players can determine where the developer is in its development process. The arrival of Preview 1.21.10.20 suggests that the 1.21.0 build of the game has been completed and Mojang is already preparing for what comes after the Tricky Trials update's release.

With Mojang already working on patches and updates to release after version 1.21, it's hard to imagine the Tricky Trials update being withheld for much longer. Since previous major content updates were released on June 7, the arrival of Preview 1.21.10.20 may lend credence to the theory that the 1.21 update will follow suit and also be released on June 7 of this year.

Considering major content updates like Minecraft 1.21 tend to be released on Java and Bedrock at the same time, it's hard to imagine players will have to wait much longer for their chance to fully enjoy the Tricky Trials update without dipping into snapshots/previews or enabling Experimental Features. At this point, it may just be a matter of counting down the days.

Update 1.21's release date still isn't officially confirmed, but it should be any day now (Image via Mojang Studios)

In the next few days to close out May and herald June, it wouldn't be a surprise for Mojang to finally play its hand and at least officially announce the 1.21 update's release date. This may even be more likely due to the fact that the 15 Days of Minecraft event is currently ongoing for the game's 15th anniversary and ends on May 29, 2024, giving Mojang time to make a big announcement to end the event.

None of this is guaranteed of course, but based on the way Mojang develops updates, it would be incredibly unlikely for it to go back and make changes to the base 1.21 update after already moving on to a preview for Bedrock 1.21.1 and beyond. The release date for Tricky Trials could be divulged in a matter of days, and players can prepare for the new content in the meantime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback