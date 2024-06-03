Minecraft 15th anniversary recap: All collaborations and announcements

Minecraft recently celebrated a 15-day long event to mark its 15th anniversary in the gaming industry. Over the course of its existence, the game has managed to flourish and form a vibrant community of players. The event was filled with great rewards, exciting news, and most importantly, a lot of collaborations with other companies.

This article provides a recap of the 15th anniversary of Minecraft, highlighting the major announcements that came with the anniversary event.

Minecraft announcements

Minecraft will be burying a time capsule (Image via Mojang Studios)

There were some interesting announcements made during the event. While some were expected, others took the community by surprise. Let’s look at all the announcements made during the anniversary event.

Tricky Trials release date: The biggest announcement of the event was the reveal of the Minecraft 1.21 update, officially named the ‘Tricky Trials’ update.

Minecraft Experience: This announcement was completely unexpected. Minecraft Experience will offer an in-person, interactive experience that players can visit and enjoy.

Character creator items and Creeper cape: Mojang Studios gave us 15 character creator items for every day of the event. This included the anticipated creeper cape.

Community builds: There were many announcements about some extraordinary builds by the game's community such as a National Park dedicated to the game.

Maps: Mojang Studios also introduced some free maps for players to explore.

Discounts: Perhaps one of the best announcements during the anniversary event was when Mojang Studios cut the price of the game by 50% across all platforms. The Pocket Edition even got a 70% discount in some regions.

MC Championship: While MC Championship is not a new announcement, this time, it will be grander in every way.

Minecraft Time Capsule: Mojang Studios announced that it will be burying a time capsule which will be opened on the game’s 30th anniversary.

New Merchandise: Mojang Studios also released some clothing items to celebrate the game’s 15th anniversary.

Minecraft collaborations

The world celebrated the game's 15th anniversary (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios collaborated with several companies to celebrate the game's anniversary. Here are all the companies that joined hands with Mojang Studios and how.

Netflix: Mojang Studios has collaborated with Netflix to announce an upcoming animated series. The project is in its early stages and no release date has been announced yet.

Lego: The game collaborated with Lego to release a few Lego sets themed on Minecraft.

YouTube: YouTube took part in the celebration by releasing a Minecraft filter for its Shorts videos. Some popular creators who play or stream the game were also part of this celebration.

Twitch: One of the first companies to collaborate with Mojang Studios was Twitch. There were a few things that came with the collaboration, such as the cape, a mask, and even a few emotes and badges.

TikTok: Mojang Studios collaborated with TikTok to release an exclusive cape.

Forza Horizon: The popular racing simulator game, Forza Horizon, collaborated with Minecraft to release an in-game creeper mask that the drivers can wear while driving.

Mahjong and Solitaire: Popular card games Mahjong and Solitaire also took part in the anniversary event, getting themed cards.

Higround: Higround released eight keyboards and some desk mats based on the game’s themes.

Google: Google collaborated with Mojang Studios to add an Easter egg when someone searches for the game.

