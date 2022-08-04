5 best Minecraft world records in 2022

Minecraft is a game of nearly endless possibilities. Due to how open-ended the game is and the sheer volume of blocks and items found within, players can do almost anything they can conceive, with some having gone so far as to recreate Pokemon Red using command blocks and redstone.

This means there will be many firsts with players competing to do something of the most extreme nature. And whenever there is competition at Minecraft's scale, there will inevitably be people competing to be the world’s best at a part of the game.

5 of the most impressive Minecraft world records as of 2022

5) Farthest Distance Ridden on a Pig

This record was set in December of 2017 by Russel Berry. Using the in-game statistics page, players can see just how far they have traveled in Minecraft while riding on the back of a pig.

Russel could travel a grand total of 21,461.31 kilometers on a pig. This translates to 2,146,131 blocks traveled, which is an incredible distance to move on such a slow animal.

4) Most Snow Golems Made in One Minute

This is another older record. It was set by Tassin La Demi Lune back in November 2017. Tassin managed to craft a total of 151 snow golems in a single 60-second period in creative mode.

They did this while also placing down all the snow and pumpkins within 60 seconds. There was no preplacing any of the snow blocks. This means that more than 450 blocks were placed in these 60 seconds, which would be more than 7.5 blocks per second, an impressive speed most players would probably be unable to beat.

3) Highest Distance Reached by Flying Straight Up

According to Record Setter, this record is currently held by Zeref Dragneel, who set it in April of 2016. This world record involves players using creative mode flight to fly straight upwards to reach their highest potential Y coordinates.

Zeref reached a height of just over 23 million blocks in this way, making it quite the impressive record, and also one that would take several hours to beat due to how slow creative flying is and just how high up 23 million blocks is.

2) Longest Redstone Line

This record is one of the oldest around, with it going all the way back to 2014. It is also a record certified by Guinness World Records, set in January 2022. The record is held by Ben Rayment and Stephen Shaw, who both managed to make redstone trails totaling 100,000 redstone.

While this does not seem like that long of a track, especially compared to the other multi-million block records, placing this much redstone by hand is a multi-hour endeavor that should not be discredited.

1) Most Wolves Tamed with 64 Bones

This is a very RNG-based record. Set by Daniel Garcia in January 2017, this record has not been beaten despite multiple attempts over the years. Daniel was able to tame a total of 33 Minecraft wolves with 64 bones.

Each bone has a 1/3 chance of taming a wolf, which means that, on average, players will only get about 21 wolves from a full stack of bones. Getting a total of 33 wolves is already incredibly unlikely, so getting more wolves from a single stack of Minecraft bones will probably not happen any time soon.

