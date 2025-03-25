Minecraft 2 is not happening, but Mojang plans to keep the game alive for another 15 years

Mojang recently talked about how they have massive plans for Minecraft. Despite developing the sandbox for more than 15 years, the game's developers are determined to keep pushing the title forward. While many in the community question and discuss the possibility of a sequel to Minecraft, Mojang is not focusing its resources on it currently.

Here is what they had to say about the future of Minecraft and how they plan to tackle the issues they face.

Mojang's mission to keep Minecraft alive for the next 15 years

Mojang is determined to continue with the same old game they created 15 years ago. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft 2 has been a popular topic of discussion in the gaming community. Since the original sandbox has been around for 16 years now, fans speculated that it could be time for Mojang to create a new game with cutting-edge graphics and textures.

Most recently, there was a whirlwind of discussion regarding the game's sequel because the original creator of the game, Markus Persson, discussed its possibility on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He declared that he would want to create Minecraft 2 in the future.

In a recent interview with IGN, Mojang's Executive Producer, Ingela Garneij, addressed the possibility of Minecraft 2, a sequel to their main game. She mentioned that just like they will not be creating a Minecraft Earth sequel, the original sandbox will not be receiving one either.

She further talked about how she and Agnes Larsson, the game's Chief Director, work as a team to see the original game succeed for at least 15 more years.

“Do you think we're going to have an Earth 2? No, no, there's no Minecraft 2. We've existed for 15 years. We want to exist at least 15 years more so we actually, Agnes [Larsson, Minecraft Vanilla’s game director] and I, we work as a team. We set the vision and strategy for our game for what can we do beyond that,” Garneij said.

Garneij further discussed how Mojang faces challenges in updating and keeping Minecraft relevant in the current age. She pointed out that the title's seniority and old engine slow down the development and make it harder to manage the game on a daily basis.

“I think the age of the game is a challenge. It's a 15-year-old platform, 15-year-old technology that slows us down in one sense. So other new games have new engines, and they can run really fast. So I would say the technology and our age [are our biggest challenges],” she added.

Despite these hurdles, the creative heads at Mojang are determined to keep working on the beloved blocky sandbox game and keep it alive for several more years.

Recently, Mojang hosted the first Minecraft Live 2025, where they talked about new game drops releasing for the 15-year-old title. They also revealed a complete visual upgrade for the game called Vibrant Visuals, which they will release on both Editions.

