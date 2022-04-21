5 best Minecraft arrows in 2022

One of the newest weapons in Minecraft is the crossbow. This has added a second way to use arrows, making them twice as useful, especially given the two different styles the weapons operate with, and the various enchantments that can be placed on them.

Combine how useful arrows are by virtue of damaging enemies at a distance with the ability to craft arrows that have powerful potion effects built in, and there is plenty of potential for interesting gameplay situations.

The 5 best arrows in Minecraft in 2022

5) Regular Arrows

It may seem strange to see regular arrows included among the top-five best arrows in Minecraft. But all the positive effects that arrows can apply to players would require the player to shoot themselves with a bow. This deals damage to the player for a potion effect, when the player could just drink the potion instead.

This negative for any positive effect means that normal arrows used on enemies are, by default, better than the player hurting themselves for an effect they can get without damaging themselves. Additionally, bows with the infinity enchantment only affect regular arrows, so players get as many arrows as they need from only a single regular arrow.

4) Arrows of Poison

Arrows of poison deal poison damage over time. There are three different versions of the arrow:

Poison one

Poison one extended

Poison two

The poison one arrow applies poison with a potency of one for five seconds, dealing two hearts of damage over that time.

The extended poison one arrow applies a poison with a potency of one for either 11 seconds in Java Edition, or 15 seconds in Bedrock Edition. This deals four hearts of damage in Java Edition, or six hearts of damage in Bedrock Edition.

Poison two arrows are the least useful of the three. While it applies poison with a potency of two, it only lasts for two seconds. Due to the short duration, the arrow only deal 1.5 hearts of damage.

3) Arrows of Slowness

A zombie slowed by an arrow of slowness (Image via Minecraft)

Arrows of slowness are a very useful utility arrows. They decrease the movement speed of the mob they hit, but only if the mob moves along the ground. Flying enemies are not slowed by this effect.

There are three different slowness arrows. Two of them apply slowness one, which reduces movement speed by 15% for 11 seconds, or 30 seconds, depending on whether the arrow is extended.

The third arrow applies a massive slowness four debuff, which reduces movement speed by 60%. However, this debuff only lasts for two seconds, making it the worst of the three arrows, as its incredible effect does not apply for very long.

2) Arrows of Weakness

A player using an arrow of weakness and shield on a zombie (Image via Minecraft)

Arrows of weakness are very powerful utility arrows. They decrease the damage that hostile mobs deal to the player. The only arrow variety of the weakness debuff is potency one, which decreases hostile mob damage by four and equates to two hearts of damage less. There are two different duration arrows, one that lasts 11 seconds, and one that lasts 30.

1) Arrows of Harming

Arrows of harming are just better arrows of poison. They apply damage instantly instead of over time, and deal the same, if not more damage. The only downside to arrows of harming is that they heal undead mobs instead of damaging them.

