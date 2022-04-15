5 best farms for Minecraft survival (2022)

There are many materials that Minecraft players will need in abundance throughout a world’s lifespan. The majority of these can be farmed using automated systems and farms.

Some unlock new areas of the game, others keep users alive, while a few more keep tools and gear in tip-top shape.

Five most useful Minecraft survival farms in 2022

5) Cow crushers

Cow crushers allow nearly infinite food in the form of raw beef. While certainly not the best food in-game, steak is more than good enough to keep gamers well-fed for the early and midgame.

These cow farms also allow for quick access to abundant leather needed to make books to unlock the best of Minecraft’s enchantments. They take up little space and, if built right, also make little noise.

4) Iron farm

Iron is a vital resource. It makes the armor most people will use for much of the midgame. It is also used to craft shields, as well as hoppers, and many other valuable components.

Hoppers are needed in abundance to facilitate many of the best farms in Minecraft. Therefore, iron is also required in large amounts.

3) Sugarcane farm

Sugarcane is a beneficial plant to farm. It is used to make paper, which is incredibly useful to players for two important reasons: enchanting and rockets.

Paper is needed to make books, which are then turned into bookshelves to unlock the game's highest-level enchantments. It is also necessary to craft firework rockets, which allow users to fly around the map using an elytra.

Once this mode of transportation is unlocked, Minecraft is totally changed, as gamers can explore their worlds to a new, unmatched capacity.

2) Creeper farm

Creeper farms are the best mob farm players can make. They drop gunpowder, which, in the late game, is needed for firework rockets. While this may sound like a cosmetic thing, as they are called fireworks, these rockets allow users to fly around the world using an elytra, found in floating ships in end cities.

Due to the relative scarcity of gunpowder and how helpful flying is, gamers should try to quickly make a creeper farm after the ender dragon is defeated, so gunpowder has ample time to accumulate.

1) XP farm

XP farms are the best farms players can make for their survival worlds in Minecraft in 2022. Near the start of the game, they can use cave spiders or dungeon spawners, while in the latter stages, endermen or pigmen farms can be used.

They allow for quick enchanting should users need to get a new enchantment or remake any broken or lost enchanted gear. They also allow for the repair of enchanted gear using the mending enchantment.

Depending on the mob in question, they can also be a good source of drops. Skeletons have the most valuable drops, so gamers should always keep an eye out for any skeleton spawners in their world, as arrows and bones are pretty good at all stages of the game.

