5 things you probably didn't know about Dragon Eggs in Minecraft

Minecraft’s Ender Dragon is one of the most notable creatures in all of gaming. It serves as the final mob in the game’s “questline” and is also one of the strongest mobs in the game in relation to both damage output and defensive capabilities.

Defeating the Ender Dragon has always been a respectable feat in Minecraft. It enables its slayers to progress onto the End dimension’s outer islands, where they can find the elusive Elytra. When the Dragon is killed, a Dragon Egg spawns on top of the Exit Portal.

This article will state five facts that players may not know, or might not have thought of, about dragon eggs in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: 5 interesting facts about the Dragon Egg

5) Dragon Eggs emit light

Across Java, Bedrock, and Education Editions of the game, more than 55 items exist that emit some amount of light, which is measured in light levels. Dragon Eggs are part of this group of items and emit a light level of one.

4) Dragon Eggs can't teleport more than 15 blocks away

It is a commonly known fact that when a player tries to mine a Dragon Egg in Survival or Adventure mode, it teleports to a random location. Some players might not know that the egg cannot teleport to a horizontal distance of more than 15 blocks or a vertical distance or height of seven blocks.

3) Players can mine the Dragon Egg if there's no space for it to teleport to

The previous point on the list works wonders in backing this fact up. According to the game’s Wiki page, a Dragon Egg can be mined by a player if there is nowhere for it to teleport.

This can imply that if the aforementioned 15-block horizontal and seven-block vertical radius is occupied or filled with blocks, there is no space for the egg to teleport to. Therefore, players can mine it like any other item.

Bonus fact: A Dragon Egg takes the same amount of time to mine as a Beacon does, i.e., 4.5 seconds.

2) Players will not lose health when covered in Dragon Eggs

Many players learn the hard way that they can die by suffocation if they get trapped inside a ton of blocks. This usually happens when gravity-affected blocks like sand and gravel fall on the player, or the player ends up teleporting into a solid block. However, if a ton of Dragon Eggs fall on a player, they would not be suffocated.

1) Dragon Eggs are only in the Creative inventory in Bedrock Edition

While battling to defeat the Ender Dragon and obtain the egg via pistons or mining may be the traditional method of how players can get their hands on Dragon Eggs, many players may have other reasons like research or experimentation to get a dragon egg. Using creative mode to obtain the egg is one of the easiest ways to do so. However, only Bedrock players get the privilege. Thanks, Mojang.

The Dragon Egg serves as a decorative item in the game and a reminder of victory in a long and hard-fought battle. It can also be referred to as a “trophy” item. Obtaining the egg also nets the player an advancement on Java Edition named “The Next Generation.”

