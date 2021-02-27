Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Diamonds to you!" achievement by dropping a diamond that is then picked up by another player or a mob.

Diamonds are one of the most vital resources in all of Minecraft, as they are required to craft powerful weapons, armor, tools, and utility blocks.

The foes that players face throughout the game become much easier to defeat once a player is full equipped in all diamond gear.

However, acquiring diamonds is a hefty task. Diamonds can be found in ore block form in the bowels of the Overworld but can also be obtained from chests in a variety of different structures.

Once Minecraft players have diamonds or more diamonds than they personally need, they can share one of their diamonds with a friend or a mob in order to earn an achievement.

This article breaks down how to obtain a diamond in Minecraft and thus explains how to earn the "Diamonds to you!" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Diamonds to you!

In terms of mining, the most consistent method of acquiring diamonds is to strip mine between the 5y and 12y coordinates. This method may seem monotonous, but it is tried, true, and effective.

The idea is to dig deep tunnels that are two blocks distance apart on both sides of the initial starting line. This way, players will be able to quickly see both sides of the blocks that make up each two-block gap.

Players should note that they are going to need at least an iron quality pickaxe in order to successfully mine a diamond ore block. Players who really do not want to do any more mining have the option to go hunting for structures instead.

Diamonds can be found in a variety of different structure chest on Bedrock Edition, which includes mineshafts, bastion remnants, desert temples, end cities, jungle temples, nether fortresses, strongholds, and some villages.

Players who are struggling to find nearby structures in their world can refer to this guide for a little bit of help.

Minecraft players can also go hunting for buried treasure chests, which players can find a full guide on how to do here.

For players who have already beaten the game or at least unlocked the End dimension, pillaging end cities may be their best bet for getting a bunch of diamonds. These structures are one of the best locations for loot in the entire game.

Once Minecraft players have a spare diamond, they can earn the "Diamonds to you!" achievement by dropping it and having another player or mob pick it up.

This can be done easily enough as most people on a multiplayer Minecraft world will quickly pounce at the opportunity to pick up a diamond. It may be best to do this with a friend, or else players risk losing their diamond.

Minecraft players playing on their own can still get this achievement on a single player, but it is a bit more time-consuming. Some zombies are capable of picking up items on that ground that they come across.

This means that players can use this to their advantage by dropping a diamond in the hopes that the zombie will pick it up.

Minecraft players may need to repeat this process over and over until a zombie finally picks up the diamond, but players should keep trying as it will eventually happen.

After another player or a mob has picked up a diamond that was dropped by the Minecraft player, they will earn the "Diamonds to you!" achievement on Bedrock Edition.