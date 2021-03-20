A dispenser is a block in Minecraft, that is able to shoot out the various items that are stored inside of it.

Minecraft Bedrock players can both earn an achievement and get their hands on a fairly useful block by building a dispenser. Dispensers are blocks that will shoot out any items that players decide to store inside of them.

Players who have explored jungle temples have likely discovered that these blocks even have the potential to even shoot out dangerous arrows. Using this block can be a great way to set up a trap or base defense, or they can be used for something simple like dispensing out food.

Luckily, building a dispenser is a fairly straight forward process, which only requires seven cobblestone blocks, one bow, and one redstone dust to craft at a crafting table.

This article breaks down how to craft a dispenser in Minecraft, and thus explains how to earn the "Dispense With This" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Dispense With This

In order to make a dispenser and earn the "Dispense With This" achievement, Minecraft players are going to need to get their hands on seven cobblestone blocks, one bow, and one piece of redstone dust.

The cobblestone is extremely easy to come by, as stone can be found in large abundance all throughout the Overworld. Minecraft players will just need at least one wooden pickaxe in order to mine the stone.

Advertisement

When broken, the stone will drop as cobblestone blocks that can be collected by Minecraft players.

Minecraft players can make themselves a bow, by combining three strings and three sticks at a crafting table. However, players can also purchase bows from apprentice-level fletcher villagers, obtain them as a treasure item from fishing, or receive them as a drop from skeletons and strays.

Redstone is a bit trickier to come by, as players will need to find redstone ore blocks out in the Overworld and have at least one iron level pickaxe in order to mine it.

However, players can also find redstone dust in some chests inside dungeons, mineshafts, strongholds, villages, and woodland mansions.

Minecraft players who are having trouble getting their hands on some redstone can refer to this article that breaks down the best ways to acquire redstone in Minecraft.

The crafting recipe for a dispenser in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Once Minecraft players have obtained all of the items that they need to craft a dispenser, they will just need to combine all of them at a crafting table.

Advertisement

Upon crafting a dispenser for the first time in the Bedrock Edition, Minecraft players will earn the "Dispense With This" achievement.

RELATED: Minecraft Achievement Guide: Fruit on the Loom