Minecraft players can discover a banner pattern with the Mojang company logo in-game by combining a piece of paper with an enchanted golden apple.

Banners are tall decorative blocks, which players can use to adorn their various builds and creations. Using these blocks can be a great way for players to mark their territory or to simply add a touch of color to any build.

With the help of a loom, players can design a wide assortment of different banners with various icons and color combinations.

Players can create a rather special banner emblazoned with the Mojang company logo, with the help of the banner pattern thing item in-game. This item can be created by combining a piece of paper with an enchanted golden apple, and then placed onto a banner with some dye at a loom.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Fruit on the Loom

To obtain the "Fruit on the Loom" achievement, Minecraft players are going to need to get their hands on a whole bunch of different items.

In total, Minecraft players are going to need to acquire all of the following items:

One Loom (Two Wood planks & Two String) One Paper (Three Sugar Cane) One Dye of any color One Banner (Six Wool & One Stick) One Enchanted Golden Apple

Advertisement

Most of the items on this list are not all that tricky to come by. All of the wood and sticks can be obtained by simply punching down trees or chopping them down with an axe.

A loom can be crafted by combining two wood planks and two strings at a crafting table or can be found as the job site blocks for shepherds in certain villages.

The wool can be obtained by shearing or killing sheep, though shearing is likely the better route for players who have access to a pair of shears. Players can then combine six wool with one stick to make the banner that they need.

The piece of paper can be crafted by combining three sugar canes, which can be found naturally generated near bodies of water. Minecraft players can get dye by converting flowers in a crafting window or by purchasing them from the Wandering Trader.

Minecraft players interested in getting a specific color of dye should stay tuned as a specific guide on getting every color of dye in Minecraft is coming soon.

The hardest item to get on this list is the enchanted golden apple, which can only be obtained by finding one in a chest inside a dungeon, mineshaft, desert temple, ruined portal, or woodland mansion.

In older versions of Minecraft, players used to be able to craft one of these items. Unfortunately, that option is no longer on the table, and players will need to rely on structure hunting and getting lucky.

Advertisement

Once players have all of the items they need, they will be able to get the achievement rather quickly. Minecraft players can make the banner pattern thing by combining their enchanted golden apple with a piece of paper at a crafting table.

Players will then just need to take their banner, dye, and banner pattern thing to a loom. All of these items can be combined together at the loom to produce the thing banner.

Minecraft players will then just need to plop the thing banner down onto a block in their world to obtain the "Fruit on the Loom" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

RELATED: Minecraft Achievement Guide: Time for Stew