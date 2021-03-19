Minecraft Achievement Guide: Rainbow Collection

There are sixteen different colors of wool that can be collected in Minecraft, and Bedrock players will earn an achievement if they are able to acquire all of them.

Minecraft is a beautiful and blocky world that is filled to the brim with a wide assortment of vibrant colors. There are sixteen different colors of dye that players can use to customize certain blocks and items to their color preferences.

Minecraft players can get these dye colors in a number of ways, which include smelting down certain blocks, purchasing them from the Wandering Trader or converting flowers in the player crafting window.

Getting all of the different colors of dye in Minecraft is not too difficult of a task and can be done with just a bit of knowledge and time. Once players have obtained all the different dyes, they will be able to easily use them on pieces of white wool to earn the "Rainbow Collection" achievement.

This article provides information on how to acquire every color of dye in Minecraft and explains how to use all of them on pieces of wool to change their color.

Minecraft Achievement: Rainbow Collection

In order to earn the "Rainbow Collection" achievement, Minecraft Bedrock players will need to acquire one of every single piece of colored wool in the game.

White wool is the easiest to get, as it can be obtained by either killing or shearing white sheep with a pair of shears. Shearing white sheep is, by far, the more renewable choice between the two, as the sheep's wool will eventually grow back. This means that players will be able to repeatedly get more wool from the same sheep.

However, sheep can also naturally generate with black, gray, light gray, brown or pink wool. This can be a great way for players with a bit of luck to obtain some of the extra colored wool required for the Rainbow Collection achievement.

Minecraft players can obtain a piece of colored wool by combining any color of dye with a block of white wool in the player crafting window or at a crafting table. To get the Rainbow Collection achievement, players will just need to do this for every single color of dye except for white.

That aspect of the achievement is simple enough, but getting every single color of dye is a bit trickier to do. Luckily, this is not a monumental task and will simply require a bit of game knowledge and time.

A visual guide for how to obtain every color of dye in Minecraft (Image via gamepedia.com)

The sixteen types of dye that can be acquired in Minecraft are white, light gray, gray, black, brown, red, orange, yellow, lime, green, cyan, light blue, blue, purple, magenta and pink.

Dye can be made by converting or smelting certain items or by combining dyes of specific colors. For example, red dye can be obtained by converting a rose bush, beetroot, red tulip or poppy. Green dye can be obtained from smelting a cactus at a furnace with a fuel source. Meanwhile, purple dye can be obtained by combining a piece of blue dye with a piece of red dye.

Dyes of every single color can also be purchased from Shepherd villagers or the Wandering Trader.

Once Minecraft players have obtained every color of dye except for white, they will just need to combine them with pieces of white wool. When players have obtained all sixteen colors of wool at least once, they will earn the Rainbow Collection achievement on Bedrock Edition.