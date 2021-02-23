Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Repopulation" achievement by successfully breeding two cows or two mushrooms for the first time.

Cows are common passive mobs that can be found throughout the grassy biomes of Minecraft. These creatures are harmless to players and can be a source of leather, raw beef, and milk for players.

Minecraft players can encounter these cattle mobs in herds or individually, but players can breed additional cows once they find two initial ones. Breeding these mobs will produce a baby cow, which will grow into an adult in about 20 minutes.

Performing this activity is a great way for players to produce additional cows for their resources, which also grants a rather nifty achievement.

This article breaks down how to breed cows and mushrooms in Minecraft, and players can thus use that knowledge to earn the "Repopulation" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Repopulation

In order to access all of the benefits that cows offer and earn the "Repopulation" achievement, Minecraft Bedrock players will need to find two cows in the world first.

Cows can be found naturally generated in herds of two to three on grass blocks, where there is a light level, which is at least nine or higher, and there are at least two blocks worth of free space above.

The exception to cow generation is that they can not naturally spawn during level generation in snowy tundras and wooded badlands plateaus.

Individual cows can spawn on grass after the world has been generated.

Mushrooms are cousin-like mob to cows, which are cows that look different in color and appear to be covered in mushrooms. These mobs can only be found in mushroom fields and mushroom field shores on mycelium in Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft players who run into any difficulty locating an appropriate biome where cows or mushrooms can refer to this full guide details how to find almost any specific biome for each game world.

Once players have located two cows or two mushrooms, they will need to feed the pair some wheat.

Hay bales found inside of a village in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Wheat can be obtained through farming, inside various chests inside of structures, or by converting a hay bale in a crafting window.

Once the cows have been feed wheat, they will enter into love mode and produce a calf.

Minecraft Bedrock players who performed this task successfully will earn the "Repopulation" achievement and now know how to breed cows and mushrooms.

